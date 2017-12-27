PANTY RAID: Man broke into home while family slept, tried to steal woman’s underwear

Washington police have arrested a man who reportedly broke into a home and attempted to steal a pair of underwear while the residents were asleep.

On October 9, police were called to a home in the 200 block of Johnson Street after a resident heard someone running out of her house.

The woman was asleep when her teenage daughter woke her to tell her she heard someone in the kitchen.

The suspect, now identified as 34-year-old Cody Hassler, fled out the basement door.

When police arrived, they discovered a pair of underwear in the living room that appeared to to have been dropped when Hassler fled. The homeowner said the underwear had been in the basement laundry room when she went to bed.

