Pantsless Bill Clinton & Hillary Do Oktoberfest in Germany

Bill and Hillary Clinton are taking a break from the craziness in America … to take in the festivities of one of the world’s biggest fairs.

Put some damn pants on, Bill.

The Clintons were spotted at Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany Friday, and look pretty happy to be there — especially Bill.

The former Prez is rocking some traditional Bavarian garb with the high socks and lederhosen … while it looks like Hill opted to stick to her standard pantsuit.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1