Pantsless Bill Clinton & Hillary Do Oktoberfest in Germany
Bill and Hillary Clinton are taking a break from the craziness in America … to take in the festivities of one of the world’s biggest fairs.
Put some damn pants on, Bill.
The Clintons were spotted at Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany Friday, and look pretty happy to be there — especially Bill.
The former Prez is rocking some traditional Bavarian garb with the high socks and lederhosen … while it looks like Hill opted to stick to her standard pantsuit.
