Panic: Rosie O’Donnell Warns America ‘Must Get Rid of’ Trump

Left-wing Actress And Activist Rosie O’donnell Lashed Out At President Donald Trump In A Social Media Post Monday, Calling Him A “russian Asset,” A “con Man,” And A “criminal.”

“[T]rump is a russian asset – a con man – a criminal – we must get rid of him asap ImpeachTheMF” Rosie O’Donnell said.

if only we did – trump is a russian asset – a con man – a criminal – we must get rid of him asap #ImpeachTheMF https://t.co/CFYs6d84NO — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 8, 2019

This was in response to a social media post she made in January 2017, reading, “I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW – DELAYING THE INAUGURATION – UNTIL TRUMP IS ‘CLEARED’ OF ALL CHARGES.”

I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW – DELAYING THE INAUGURATION – UNTIL TRUMP IS "CLEARED" OF ALL CHARGES https://t.co/fUn8FZ8RTj — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017

O'Donnell's meltdown comes as many in Hollywood are panicking about President Trump's upcoming Oval Office address about border security.