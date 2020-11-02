PANIC IN PA: Democrat Lt. Gov. Frets Over Trump Support: ‘That’s Not Photoshop’

“I don’t care what polls say.”

Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman vocalized the apparent concern among prominent Democrats over the 2020 presidential election, alerting his followers to President Donald Trump’s massive rally crowd on Saturday night in Butler, Pennsylvania, and urging fellow Democrats for vote blue.

“The President is popular in PA,” Fetterman posted, captioning a Reuters image of the Trump rally.

“I don’t care what polls say,” the Democrat continued. “With 700K ballots still out there, you need to BANK YOUR BALLOT. Use a Dropbox. Get them in.”

The President is popular in PA. I don’t care what polls say. With 700K ballots still out there, you need to BANK YOUR BALLOT. Use a Dropbox. Get them in. https://t.co/YANdwqbdYG — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 31, 2020

Apparently responding to Democrats who suggested the photograph was fake, Fetterman wrote, “She (reporter Gabby Orr) is with Politico. This is not MAGA propaganda. Can’t fake a crowd like that. But you *can* make sure you show up and get every vote in. Every Vote Matters. Get Them In.”

“That’s not photoshop. That’s a image of Butler,” he emphasized. “The Battle for Pennsylvania, and maybe the Presidency will be won or lost by you.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --