Panic Hoarding Guns Now Enters 16th Month As Biden Seeks Ban

Americans continued to panic hoard guns for the 16th straight month in April, according to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System’s (NICS) statistics report. The data provides insight into the trends behind Americans purchasing firearms.

The FBI’s NICS logged 3.514 million background checks in April 2021, which is more than any other April on record. Background checks have been elevated since the virus pandemic began and recently supercharged under an anti-gun Biden administration.

Visualizing the panic hoarding…

“The April 2021 number of just over 1.8 million firearms sold is large,” SAAF Chief Economist Jurgen Brauer said. “In fact, it is the largest April figure on record. While the year-over-year percentage increase of 2.1% is relatively modest, it nonetheless represents growth on top of last year’s COVID-19 panic-driven sales boom. Handgun sales declined in April 2021 relative to the same month last year, so that long-gun sales drove this April’s overall increase.”

Before Biden, Americans panic hoarded guns and ammo during the virus pandemic in spring 2020. Another round of buying kicked off during the summer riots across major metro areas—the surge in buying produced shortages of certain weapons, ammo, and other gun-related products.- READ MORE

