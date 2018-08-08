Panel Ignores over a Hundred Civilians Murdered by Drone Strikes To Give Obama Humanitarian Award

In 2009, newly minted President Barack Obama was given the Nobel Peace Prize for pretty much doing nothing other than being elected. The hope from the international community was that he would follow through on that investment of trust.

So, how has that worked out?

Well, ask the over 100 innocent civilians killed by drone strikes during the Obama years. But when it comes to viewing Barack Obama as a bringer of peace, the work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives, and the dream shall never die.

That’s at least the message from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation, which will make the former president a Human Rights Ripple of Hope laureate.

According to The Hill, Obama joins Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav, Humana CEO Bruce Broussard and Democrat New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in receiving the honor, which fetes leaders for “their exceptional work toward a more just and peaceful world.” – READ MORE

