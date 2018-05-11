Pamela Anderson Reaches Out To Kanye To Help Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson has reportedly reached out to Kanye West for his helping WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange, who is still living in asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

“I support him and I know you value Free Speech,” the 50-year-old “Baywatch” star shared in a letter obtained by TMZ Thursday. “Visibility is good for him especially in America. Where they are trying to put him away for life or worse for exposing corruption in governments. I think they are trying to kill him. It is Torture.”

“He’s been locked in a small room for almost 6 years in London at the Ecuadorian Embassy,” she added. “And he now can have no visitors. No phone calls or internet. They are squeezing him.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1