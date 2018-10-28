Pam Bondi: ‘Disgraceful’ for Maxine Waters to Blame Trump for Package Bombs

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said it was “disgraceful” for Rep. Maxine Waters to call on President Trump to “take responsibility” for the slew of package bombs sent to prominent Democrats.

Bondi — who was harassed and heckled by protesters at a movie theater earlier this year — pointed out that Waters infamously called on her supporters to confront members of the Trump administration in public.

“It was the Maxine Waters rhetoric. These people were, verbatim, repeating the Maxine Waters talking points, screaming in my face, stopping me,” Bondi said, noting that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen were also harassed in public by protesters around the same time. “And now for Maxine Waters to … blame it on the president is disgraceful. The first thing President Trump did was come out and condemn these actions,” Bondi said.. – READ MORE