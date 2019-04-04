Palo Alto Woman Fired After She Screams At And Doxxes Old Man In MAGA Hat

A woman confronted and later doxxed an old man quietly drinking coffee in a Palo Alto Starbucks simply because he was wearing a MAGA hat, which resulted in her losing her job.

According to Palo Alto Online, Rebecca Parker Mankey described the entire encounter in a Facebook post, detailing how she screamed in the elderly white man’s face and called him “a hater of brown people” and “Nazi scum” because of his MAGA hat. In her Facebook post, she doxxed the man by posting photos of him and asking if anyone knew where he lived, saying that she wanted wanting to know where his children went to school and where his wife lived.

“I am going to publicly shame him in town and try to get him fired and kicked out of every club he is in,” Mankey wrote in a comment on Facebook. “I am going to go to his house and march up and down carrying a sign that says he hates black people. I am going to organize protests at the place he works to make him feel as unsafe as he made every brown person feel here today.”

Concerned persons on Facebook were alarmed by Mankey’s post and proceeded to report her accusations to her place of work. Mankey told Palo Alto Online on Tuesday that she was fired from her job as an accountant at Gryphon Stringed Instruments and had received multiple death threats.

The Palo Alto Online did not reveal the old man’s name as “he did not harrass anyone.” However, the publication revealed that he is Jewish and 74 years old. The man told Palo Alto Weekly that Mankey’s Facebook description of the events was accurate, that he does not fear Mankey, and that her actions reveal the severe lack of discourse in the United States.

In a Facebook post, Mankey’s former employer Gryphon Strings announced that they had terminated Mankey and that they did not tolerate such behaviorfrom their employees.

Both Mankey and the old man commented on how no one else in the Starbucks cafe spoke up and sided with either of them. The old man told Palo Alto Weekly that he was surprised no one said anything and said that “it would’ve been touching.”

Meanwhile, Mankey complained that the other Starbucks customers failed to berate the man with her. “The part that was really heartbreaking to me was that in a full Starbucks, I was the only person yelling at him,” she wrote. “There were other white people there who could have called him out. It is the duty of every white person in America to stand up to this every time they see it.”

