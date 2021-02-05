Palm Beach Town Attorney: Trump Can Live at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump is receiving support for his effort to take up residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Palm Beach town attorney John C. Randolph said in a memo, first obtained by The Washington Post, Trump should be allowed to live at the club despite signing an agreement in 1993 to transition the location from a residence to a private club.

Randolph argued the agreement “did not incorporate a direct prohibition on former President Trump residing at the club, the language in the agreement pertaining only to the members’ use of guest suites.”

He noted town’s zoning code “prohibits living quarters within a club except for its bona fide employees.”

Randolph explained, “If he is a bona fide employee of the Club, absent a specific restriction prohibiting former President Trump from residing at the Club, it appears the Zoning Code permits him to reside at the Club.”

He also stressed in his memo the purpose of the agreement was “to keep a club from turning into a multi-family residence or a commercial use such as a hotel.” – READ MORE

