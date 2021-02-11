Palm Beach Officials Considering A Bid From Trump’s Neighbors To Evict Former President From Mar-A-Lago Estate

Palm Beach officials are reportedly considering a petition from former President Donald Trump’s neighbors looking to bar Trump from living full time at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The former president and his immediate family — wife Melania and son Barron — reportedly chose to move to Florida following his departure from the White House in January rather than return to Trump’s former full-time residence at the top of the Trump Tower in New York City. The family now lives at the former president’s sprawling Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago, which Trump purchased back in 1985 for $10 million.

But under terms of a 1993 agreement with local officials, Mar-a-Lago is technically no longer considered anyone’s full-time residence. The contract converted the mansion and its surrounding grounds to a members-only club, and the contract’s terms limit anyone from living there for more than a week at a time, and then for no more than three weeks in one calendar year, according to Insider.

“In 1993, Trump and the town agreed he could turn the estate into a private club. It would be limited to 500 members — the initiation fee is now $200,000 and annual dues are $14,000,” per a report from The Associated Press. “The agreement has strict restrictions on parking and noise and specifically bars Trump from operating a casino or an animal circus.” – READ MORE

