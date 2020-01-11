Palm Beach: Iranian national detained by police had knives, ax, machete, $22K

A man arrested by Palm Beach Police this morning had $22,000, a machete and a pick ax, in addition to knives in his possession, according to an officer with the department.

The man, identified by his passport as Masoud Yareioeill Zoleh, an Iranian national, also had a car parked at Palm Beach International Airport, Public Information Officer Michael Ogrodnick said.

The department is working with other federal partners in the investigation, Ogrodnick said.

Zoleh was arrested just over the Flagler Memorial Bridge at Bradley Park. Initial reports said he had several knives on him. Ogrodnick said the department received a call at about 9:30 a.m. regarding Zoleh. He would not give details on what the caller said.

The Daily News was initially told by law enforcement that Zoleh appeared to be homeless or without a known address.