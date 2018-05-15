Palestinian: We Want to Breach Israeli Border and ‘Kill’

The Washington Post’s Loveday Morris and Hazem Balousha, in their piece about Palestinian demonstrations Monday, focused on the deaths of dozens of Palestinians as they tried to push through the Israeli border.

A quote from a Palestinian in the story explains the true purpose of the attempted storming of the Israeli border:

“We are excited to storm and get inside,” said 23-year-old Mohammed Mansoura. When asked what he would do inside Israel, he said, “Whatever is possible, to kill, throw stones.”

“We are here for Jerusalem, for Palestinian land,” one protester told the Post. – READ MORE

