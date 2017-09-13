Pakistani Christian Beaten to Death by Muslim Classmates ‘Whilst Teacher Read Newspaper’

A teenager from a Christian family has been beaten to death by Muslim classmates at the MC Model Boys Government High School in Pakistan, allegedly for drinking from the same water cooler as them.

Sharoon Masih, described as “an incredibly bright student from an impoverished Christian family” by the British Pakistani Christian Association, was targeted from his first day at the school, where he was the only Christian in his year.

Classmates isolated Sharoon, telling him: "You're a Christian, don't dare sit with us if you want to live," according to Christian Today.