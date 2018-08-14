Painful: Omarosa Cuts Interview Short After Struggling to Get Story Straight (VIDEO)

Fox News reported that Manigault-Newman appeared Monday on NBC’s “Today” show with host Savannah Guthrie to promote her book and play an audio recording of an alleged phone call she had with Trump the day after she was fired.

However, just moments after she had told Guthrie she had “all the time you need” to answer questions, Manigault-Newman cited the length of time of the interview to abruptly cut it short after being caught in a rather obvious contradiction.

In the taped conversation with Trump, alleged to have occurred the day after she was fired, it seemed as though Trump had no knowledge of what had happened, which Manigault-Newman suggested was evidence that Chief of Staff John Kelly — who personally fired her and whom she holds an obvious grudge against — is secretly running the White House.

Guthrie attempted to ask if Manigault-Newman believed Trump had been lying in that phone call, but Manigault-Newman avoided issuing a direct response to that query and shifted the focus back toward Kelly and an unknown “they” whom Trump mentioned as running the “big operation” at the White House. – READ MORE