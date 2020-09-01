PAINE: WE’VE ALL BEEN PLAYED: What YOU Can Do Right Now to End the National ‘Pandemic Emergency’ Sham

Share:

The cat is out of the bag. The latest confession by the CDC proves — without a doubt — that Americans have been duped by all branches of state and federal government. Fine. Most smart people know that, especially listeners to the Thomas Paine Podcast.

Here is what you can do RIGHT NOW to help end this national ’emergency’ charade. It is quick and easy and free, as detailed by Paine. And effective. What else can you ask for? Listen above.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.