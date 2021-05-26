PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Wednesday – May 26th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Here Are 9 Lame Excuses Politicians Gave For Breaking Their Own COVID Rules – Many Democratic lawmakers who were caught violating their own COVID-19 restrictions have attempted to explain away their actions in public apologies.

The Daily Caller News Foundation has compiled lists of politicians or local lawmakers who spurned their own COVID-19 masking and social distancing rules — such as Democrats New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and many more. – READ MORE

Virtual School Will Cause Long-Term Economic Damage Worth Trillions, Study Says – Remote school learning will cost the U.S. economy more than $1 trillion and will hamper gross domestic product growth by the year 2050, according to an economic forecast.

Citing studies that remote learning reduces learning outcomes and leads to lower future earnings in the workforce, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania researchers recently showed that 2020 school closures reduced U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) in 2050 by 3.6%. U.S. GDP surpassed $22 trillion in the first quarter of 2021, according to a government estimate. – READ MORE

Moderna Says Vaccine Is 100% Effective In Teens, Plans To Apply For FDA Authorization – Moderna announced Tuesday that its coronavirus vaccine was 100% effective against infection in kids aged 12 to 17, and that it planned to apply for FDA authorization in June.

The company tested its vaccine in 3,732 participants in the age range, and found no cases of COVID-19 among those who received two doses or any “significant safety concerns” throughout its study. It was 93% effective two weeks after the first dose, and fully effective two weeks after the second, Moderna said. – READ MORE

Facebook Whistleblowers Reveal Campaign To Censor Vaccine Hesitancy – Whistleblower organization Project Veritas has obtained internal documents from Facebook insiders detailing the company’s efforts to censor concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine. – READ MORE

Elizabeth Warren proposes bill that would triple the IRS budget in order to ‘crack down’ on ‘wealthy tax cheats’ – Far-left Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced legislation Monday that would nearly triple the current budget of the Internal Revenue Service, in order to “crack down” on “wealthy tax cheats” in the U.S.

Warren’s office said in a news release that her bill, Restoring the IRS Act of 2021, “would provide the IRS with the resources it needs to crack down on tax dodging by the rich and corporations.” The release states that the aim of the bill is to “stop wealthy tax cheats and close the tax gap.” – READ MORE

More than 4 months later, National Guard troops stationed at the Capitol have finally left DC – Having been stationed in Washington, D.C., for more than four months following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the last remaining National Guard troops officially ended their term on Sunday, the Army reserve component announced in a news release.

“The National Guard’s U.S. Capitol security mission to support the U.S. Capitol Police ends May 23,” the release stated as the final 2,200 troops exited the nation’s capital. – READ MORE

Police Recruiting Plummets Ahead Of Violent Summer – Police departments across the country fail to attract new recruits after a year of social justice warriors and liberal-run city councils defunding police and the leftist media throwing the men and women in blue under the bus.

Recruiting deficits come ahead of what is expected to be another violent summer. Reduced funding and a hard time recruiting potential officers could cause overtime or burnout among law enforcement agencies, Axios reported Wednesday. – READ MORE

Are You Ready For The Everything Shortage? – For several months, many of my articles covered the global shortages and coming shortages facing the worldwide economy. My articles warn of food, chip, fuel, and commodity shortages. I also wrote about inflation, crop failures, and scarcity of any goods that consumers may need or want. – READ MORE

Big Pharma Is Already Preparing Vaccines For The Next Global Pandemic – Now that Pfizer and Moderna have demonstrated just how profitable a vaccine business can be during a global pandemic, drug companies around the world are rushing to prepare for either a resurgence of mutant COVID-19, or perhaps some new virus, as Dr. Anthony Fauci and others concede that SARS-CoV-2 may have escaped from a Chinese lab, instead of emerging from the wild.

In a report published Monday, Bloomberg pointed to the efforts of GlaxoSmithKline, which is investing in its vaccine business in order to get ahead of the next pandemic, while continuing to develop the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines (since its international production capabilities could give it a leg up in catering to the developing world). – READ MORE