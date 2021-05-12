PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Wednesday – May 12th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

​​​​​​​”Lines Down The Street” – People Wait Five Hours To Fill Up Amid Gas Shortages – Emergency declarations have been issued in 17 states and Washington, DC due to fuel shortages stemming from the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.

The emergency declaration covers Alabama, Arkansas, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. – READ MORE

‘Completely Incorrect’: Fauci Denies Funding Gain Of Function Research At Wuhan Lab In Tense Exchange With Rand Paul – Dr. Anthony Fauci adamantly denied that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases funded risky gain-of-function experiments on bat-based coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology prior to the pandemic during a Senate hearing Tuesday.

Fauci’s denial came in response to questions from Sen. Rand Paul during a hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. – READ MORE

Mother’s Day 2022: Fauci predicts country will be ‘as close to back to normal as we can’ by next year – Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted Sunday that America will be “as close to back to normal as we can” by next Mother’s Day if certain conditions are met.

Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the White House’s chief medical adviser, made the prediction during ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos, who had asked him to “give everyone a sense of what the country is going to look like next Mother’s Day.” – READ MORE

CDC risk of coronavirus transmission outdoors greatly exaggerated, bombshell report finds – A stunning New York Times report claims that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s estimate that the risk of coronavirus transmission while outdoors is around 10% is greatly exaggerated.

The CDC has cited the estimate to back up its recommendation that vaccinated individuals do away with masks in certain outdoor situations, but should keep wearing masks during others. – READ MORE

French Laundering: CA Gov Newsom To Turn Tax Revs Into Cash Giveaway Ahead Of Election – Faced with potentially devastating recall election, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) appears to be taking a page from French President Emmanuel Macron’s book – announcing a new plan on Monday to shower residents in stimulus money thanks to a ‘massive tax-collection windfall,’ which will help finance a $100 billion state-level economic recovery package – the centerpiece of which would be $11.9 billion in direct cash payments to most Californians.

According to Bloomberg, the plan would expand upon a previous program which delivered $600 checks to qualifying low-income residents by allowing middle-class residents to become eligible. This means 2/3 of Californians would receive a check of at least $600, with families that have children receiving an additional $500 – essentially creating the largest state tax rebate on record, according to Newsom’s comments at a Monday press conference in Oakland. – READ MORE

Alcohol Deaths In England And Wales Rise To 20-Year-High During Pandemic – The number of people dying of alcohol consumption reached a 20-year high during the CCP virus pandemic, official figures for England and Wales have shown.

According to new data released on Thursday by the Office of National Statistics (ONS), 7,423 people in England and Wales died of alcohol-specific causes in 2020. – READ MORE

71% Of Eligible Gen-Zers Don’t Qualify For Military Due To Obesity, Criminal Records And Other Reasons – Bloomberg is out with a Monday report chronicling the sad state of affairs the US military has found itself in – notably trying to lure eligible recruits from Generation Z with a cartoon series dubbed “The Calling,” which will run on YouTube during May and June.

As Bloomberg notes, “The Army—the U.S. military’s largest service—faces a complex set of problems: the eligible recruiting pool into all military services is small; and the newest generation of prospects, Gen Z, has had almost no contact or knowledge of the military, which has largely fought wars abroad since 2001. The Gen Z cohort grew up with technology, the internet, and social media.” – READ MORE

Nobody Wants To Work: Job Openings Soar To Record High 8.1 Million, Smashing Wall Street Expectations – In case we needed more proof that the US labor market is in a supply-demand mismatch crisis, a few hours after the latest NFIB showed that it has never been more difficult for small business to fill job openings, moments ago the BLS confirmed what we expected: that the number of job openings in March (recall JOLTS is one month delayed) soared by a massive 597K to 8.123MM in March from an upward revised 7.5MM in February, and the highest on record!- READ MORE

“His Womanizing Was Well Known”: Flood-‘Gates’ Open As Biographer Details Microsoft Founder’s Salacious Past – Before Bill Gates was known as an elitist nerd masquerading as a leading vaccine expert, the Microsoft co-founder was a hard-partying womanizer who recruited local strippers to attend naked pool parties, and had major issues with infidelity even after marrying Melinda, according to a biography. – READ MORE