PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Wednesday – February 3rd 2021 (LISTEN) — PAINE: “If there must be trouble, let it be in my day, that my child may have peace.”

Ocasio-Cortez Describes Hiding In Her Bathroom During Riot, Questions Whether Officer Purposefully Put Her At Risk – Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questioned Monday evening whether a Capitol Police officer purposefully put her at risk during the Capitol riot.The New York Democrat took to Instagram Live to discuss her experiences during the Jan. 6 rioting, when rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, committing acts of vandalism and postponing the certification of the 2020 electoral college results as members of Congress were forced to evacuate the building.

Rep. Jackie Speier Suggests Labeling Republicans Terrorists – Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said in a Monday tweet that since Republicans sometimes use the term "radical left" to refer to Democrats, Democrats should label the GOP with an even more extreme moniker.

"The Republicans have been calling Democrats the radical left. Time to call Republicans the terrorist right?" she tweeted.

Report: Biden's Comms Team Asked Reporters For Questions In Advance – According to The Daily Beast, President Biden's communications team has asked reporters what questions they plan to ask White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at press briefings.

The Daily Beast referenced "three sources with knowledge of the matter, as well as written communications reviewed by The Daily Beast" who intimated that the Biden communications had made the approaches to the reporters.

The Paycheck Protection Program Didn't Save Jobs, Was 'Inefficient Use Of Funds,' Economists Say – The small business relief Paycheck Protection Program was inefficient and didn't actually save many small business jobs compared to other programs, economists said.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which has received bipartisan approval throughout the pandemic, has been criticized by some academic economists as inefficient, The New York Times reported. A Treasury Department analysis released in December found that the program saved 18.6 million jobs, but David Autor, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology economist, calculated the PPP saved between 1.4 million and 3.2 million jobs.

'Who Cares?': Cuomo Channels Hillary in Response to Damning Report on NY Nursing Home Deaths – Earlier this week, the New York attorney general's office released a damning report suggesting that the true number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths could be more than 50 percent higher than originally claimed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D., N.Y.) administration.

"Who cares?" Cuomo said Friday in response to the report. "They died!"

NY Senate Democrats block subpoena of records in Gov. Cuomo's nursing home scandal – Democrats in the New York Senate blocked a motion to subpoena records that would shed further light on the scandal involving the coronavirus deaths at the state's nursing homes.

State Sen. Thomas O'Mara, a Republican, made the motion Monday during a virtual meeting of the Senate Committee on Investigations and Government Operations.

Mother of teen who committed suicide 'because of COVID isolation' sues Illinois governor – An Illinois mother of a teenager who killed himself during the coronavirus pandemic is suing Gov. JB Pritzker over COVID-19 restrictions, telling "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday, "My son died because of COVID isolation."

Lisa Mara Moore's son Trevor Till, who was hoping to go to the state championships for pole vaulting in his senior year of high school but couldn't because of coronavirus restrictions, committed suicide in October. Moore said she believes "100 percent" that the lockdown "changed Trevor from who he was to the person that did this."

A Study Touted As A Blow To Conservatives' Complaints About Big Tech Censorship Was Funded By A Major Biden Donor – A study from New York University released on Monday that dismisses conservative allegations of Big Tech bias and calls for President Joe Biden to establish a Digital Regulatory Agency was funded by Craig Newmark, a billionaire tech titan who donated $100,000 to Biden's campaign victory fund.

The study, entitled "False Accusation: The Unfounded Claim that Social Media Companies Censor Conservatives," also defends decisions by Facebook and Twitter to both ban President Donald Trump from their platforms last month, and to limit circulation of a story from The New York Post weeks before the election about emails from Hunter Biden's laptop.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Launches Ambitious Crackdown on Big Tech – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced a major push to curb Big Tech's political bias and censorship today, with measures including a ban on the censorship of political candidates and mandatory opt-outs of content filters for citizens of the Sunshine State.

In a 45-minute speech, the governor identified Big Tech companies as the leading threat to American democracy and freedom of expression today, and pledged that Florida Republicans would take action.