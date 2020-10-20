PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Tuesday – October 20th 2020 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Hidin’ Biden Runs From Question About FBI, ‘Will Not Be Seen Again’ Until Debate Night – Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden ran from a question on Sunday about the FBI, which comes after he snapped at a reporter late last week for asking him about the growing scandal involving a laptop that may have belonged to his son, Hunter.

CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe said on Sunday that Biden would not been seen again after today until the debate on Thursday night. – READ MORE

Intel Chief Says No Evidence That Hunter Biden Laptop Is Part Of Russian Disinformation Campaign – John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, said Monday that the intelligence community does not have evidence that the release of emails from Hunter Biden’s purported laptop is part of a Russian intelligence operation, as Rep. Adam Schiff and other Democrats have suggested.

“It’s simply not true,” Ratcliffe said in an interview on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria” when asked about Schiff’s claim. – READ MORE

Clinton Labor Secretary Wants A ‘Truth And Reconciliation Commission’ To ‘Erase Trump’s Lies’ – Former Clinton Administration Secretary of Labor called for a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” that could “erase Trump’s lies.”

“When this nightmare is over, we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” Robert Reich tweeted Saturday. – READ MORE

SIX MONTHS TOO LATE: Trump calls Dr Fauci ‘an IDIOT’ and says people are tired of his COVID Schtick – DONALD Trump called Dr Fauci “an idiot” and said that people are “tired of hearing about Covid.”

The president made the comments during a call with his campaign staff on Monday morning. – READ MORE

ON THE LAM: Coronavirus Task Force Chief Dr. Deborah Birx is nowhere to be found at the White House these days – Deborah Birx is nowhere to be found at the White House these days.

Though she retains the title of coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, Birx has not attended any of President Trump’s press briefings on the pandemic since he started them anew in late July, nor was she at a recent event to tout the administration’s advances in testing. – READ MORE

Governor Of Pennsylvania Says No To Reopening Restaurants At Full Capacity – Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf shot down a bill that would have relaxed restrictions on restaurants, Fox News reported.

The bill was forwarded by the state’s majority-Republican legislature in late September and would’ve given restaurateurs the discretion to increase their dining capacity, according to Fox News. – READ MORE

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: ‘If you’re tired of lockdowns … wearing masks, or you wish you were in church this morning,’ then vote for Joe Biden (VIDEO) – Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that if Americans are weary of coronavirus lockdowns and the fallout from socioeconomic restrictions related to the pandemic, they should vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Election Day instead of President Donald Trump. – READ MORE

‘Masks Work? NO’: Twitter Removes Anti-Mask Tweet From Trump Coronavirus Adviser – Twitter removed a tweet from a top White House coronavirus adviser, saying that, contrary to official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, masks don’t prevent the spread of the virus.

On Saturday, Dr. Scott Atlas tweeted that evidence showed masks don’t work, according to NBC News. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidance in April urging Americans to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus after weeks of recommending the opposite. – READ MORE

UK College Orders COVID-Carrying Students To Wait In Room, ‘Let Others Out First’ If Fire Breaks Out – Self-isolating students at the University of York, located in the city of York, England, have been instructed by school officials to wait at least one minute in their rooms in the event of a fire and let others out first, reported BBC.

York University’s guidance is absolutely insane, which reads: “If you are self-isolating and the fire system in your accommodation building is activated, please follow these procedures to ensure your safety:” – READ MORE

