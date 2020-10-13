PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Tuesday – October 13th 2020 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Schools Haven’t Become Coronavirus Super-Spreaders, Economist’s Analysis Finds –Schools have not become the super-spreaders that officials feared, according to Brown University economist Emily Oster.

“It’s now October,” Oster wrote in an Atlantic op-ed. “We are starting to get an evidence-based picture of how school reopenings and remote learning are going (those photos of hallways don’t count), and the evidence is pointing in one direction. Schools do not, in fact, appear to be major spreaders of COVID-19.” – READ MORE

Joe Biden Reportedly Considering Andrew Cuomo For Attorney General – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is reportedly considering making Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo his attorney general if elected president, Axios reported Sunday.

Cuomo chairs the National Governors Association, where aides have reportedly started looking at potential replacements for Cuomo if Biden is elected, Axios reported. Democratic donors said Biden and Como’s history of friendship would factor into his consideration for the appointment, the outlet noted. – READ MORE

Almost 70% Of Portland Rioters Charges Dropped By DA – Portland has become the epicenter for the 2020 election. As riots continue to rage for over 5 months straight, citizens and President Trump have urged the Democrats to gain control of their city. Their response – ongoing attacks on police, looting, and zero awareness for any of the COVID-19 mandates. In their most recent act of utter lunacy, the “progressive” DA of Portland, a Democrat, decided to drop nearly 70% of the cases brought against rioters and protestors throughout the city.

According to the data released Thursday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office decided to make the move due to defense attorney Mike Schmidt. For months, Schmidt has been an outspoken voice for the Black Lives Matter protestors and Antifa activists. So, it comes to no surprise that when the law gets involved, the cases all of a sudden go away weeks before an election. – READ MORE

Nursing home residents stage heartbreaking protest outside facility: ‘Rather die from COVID than loneliness’ – Residents of a long-term nursing and rehabilitation facility in Colorado organized a protest against the state’s COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday.

According to KCNC-TV, the protest took place at Fairacres Manor in Greeley. – READ MORE

Escape From San Francisco: Sales Tax Revenue Plunge “Worst In The State” Amid COVID Exodus – We’ve observed many times throughout the pandemic that the coronavirus-related lockdowns, especially as impacting restaurants, bars, theaters and other night venues, have made living in already expensive big cities like New York much less attractive.

It appears this trend of people ‘escaping’ the big cities as the prime lure of being there has largely evaporated — also after a summer of chaotic race and police shooting related protests and mayhem — is poised to hit San Francisco, despite it previously witnessing steady population growth over the past three decades. New tax numbers freshly out suggest a major exodus is already in progress. – READ MORE

Coronavirus Survives On Banknotes For Up To 4 Weeks, Study Finds, As Cash Usage Plunges – We highlighted an intersting development on Saturday that appeared to go largely unnoticed by the general public, despite its potentiall profound implications for the global economy. The BoJ joined the Fed and the ECB in launching a pilot program to explore the use of a digital currency inspired by bitcoin and its many rivals.

Just one day later, Bloomberg revived concerns about paper money contributing to the spread of COVID-19 by publicizing the findings from a new study suggesting that SARS-CoV-2 can persist on banknotes and coins for weeks. The research appears to be credible: it was conducted by Australia’s top biosecurity laboratory, which published a report highlighting the risks of paper currency, touch screens and handles like doorknobs. – READ MORE

Space Helmet Muzzle Launched Just-In-Time For ‘New Normal’ Travel – If the constant onslaught of calls for more PPE weren’t enough, there’s now a burgeoning industry of ‘pandemic’ gear hitting the market with a mission to make all the ‘New Normals’ feel safer while traveling.

The new line of ‘Microclimate’ muzzles are being pushed out by Hall Labs, a Utah-based firm. They are retailing online for pre-order at $199 and will begin shipping in just a few weeks time. – READ MORE

Hillary Auditions For SecDef In Sprawling Pro-Biden Op-Ed Admitting Massive Defense Jobs Cuts Plan – Former Secretary of State, US Senator, and Benghazi-belittler Hillary Clinton has penned a 5000-word opinion editorial for Foreign Affairs magazine – a scarcely-read byet important foreign policy industry publication. The article clearly aims to establish Clinton as a potential Biden pick for Secretary of Defense: one of the most powerful cabinet positions in the US government.

The Trump campaign will surely see the audition by the very unpopular Hillary Clinton as a gift in the final days of the U.S. Presidential campaign. The idea of voting for Joe Biden and waking up with Hillary Clinton will send chills up the spine of even many Democrats, to whom both Clinton and Biden represent an old, tired, globalist worldview at odds with a “progressive” or even populist Democrat trajectory. – READ MORE

U.S. Attorney John Durham Will Not Release Report On Russia Criminal Investigation Before Election, Report Says – U.S. Attorney John Durham reportedly will not release a report on the findings of his criminal investigation into the origins of the FBI’s counterintelligence into the Trump campaign in 2016.

“Attorney General Bill Barr has begun telling top Republicans that the Justice Department’s sweeping review into the origins of the Russia investigation will not be released before the election,” Axios reported. “Barr has made clear that they should not expect any further indictments or a comprehensive report before Nov. 3.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --