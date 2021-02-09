PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Tuesday – February 9th 2021 (LISTEN) — “GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Legislation In South Dakota Seeks To Nullify Biden Executive Orders – Legislation introduced in the South Dakota House of Representatives seeks to give the state’s attorney general the authority to review executive orders from President Joe Biden and potentially nullify any order deemed unconstitutional.

State Rep. Aaron Aylward (R-Harrisburg) introduced HB 1194, which is described as an act “to authorize the review of certain executive orders issued by the President of the United States.” – READ MORE

“There Is No Modern Precedent”: American Murder Rate Soars 30% In 2020 – Many Americans probably aren’t surprised to learn that 2020 was one of the most violent years in recent memory, a solid break with the decades-long trend of lower national crime rates (with certain stubborn exceptions among bombed out rust-belt cities…and Baltimore). In addition to BLM marches across the nation that enabled waves of looting, along with more than a dozen killed, 2020 was, generally speaking, a year of unrest as millions of Americans, trapped inside their own homes, lashed out.

A wave of headlines warning about the spike in crime has now been confirmed: US murder rates saw a “historic” increase in 2020 vs. 2019, with more than 1.2K additional killings year-over-year in a sample of 34 American cities, the biggest being NYC, the smallest being Norfolk, Va. – READ MORE

MSNBC host suggests killing American citizens with drone strikes – During a discussion regarding domestic terrorism, MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace floated the idea of the U.S. government killing American citizens with drone strikes.

Wallace brought up the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin that was released to all law enforcement by the Department of Homeland Security last week. The bulletin, which is in effect until April 30, warns that the DHS allegedly received information that there is the threat of “ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence.” – READ MORE

Millions of Americans Projected to Remain Jobless as Biden Packs U.S. Labor Force with Foreign Workers – Millions of Americans are projected to remain jobless for the next three to four years, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), though President Joe Biden is looking to fill American jobs with foreign workers.

In a report released this month, CBO analysts said the number of jobless Americans — all of whom want full-time jobs — will not return to pre-coronavirus levels until around 2024. – READ MORE

Head Of Strategic Command Warns Nuclear War With Russia, China “A Real Possibility” – The head of US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) warned that a nuclear war with Russia or China is a “real possibility” and is calling for a change in US policy that reflects this threat.

“There is a real possibility that a regional crisis with Russia or China could escalate quickly to a conflict involving nuclear weapons, if they perceived a conventional loss would threaten the regime or state,” Vice Adm. Charles Richard wrote in the February edition of the US Naval Institute’s monthly magazine. – READ MORE

TSA To Slap Mask-Mandate-Violators With $1,500 Fines – Mask up on planes, or the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will slap travelers with hundreds of dollars in fines. Repeated offenders could see penalties north of $1,500, according to a TSA press release.

“Based on substantial aggravating or mitigating factors, TSA may seek a sanction amount that falls outside these ranges. TSA has provided transportation system operators specific guidance on how to report violations so that TSA may issue penalties to those who refuse to wear a face mask,” the agency also said. – READ MORE

Bruce Springsteen was calling for a White House ‘exorcism’ 3 months ago. He appeared in a Super Bowl ad on Sunday calling for unity: ‘To the ReUnited States of America’ –Bruce Springsteen, outspoken progressive, appeared in a Sunday night Super Bowl commercial — the first commercial advertisement in which he’s ever appeared — to urge Americans to come together for unity.

Just ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Springsteen called for an “exorcism” of the White House in a sharp rebuke to former President Donald Trump and his policies. – READ MORE

Nevada Gov Pushes Plan To Let Companies Raise Taxes, Create Local Governments –Imagine a place where private companies get to effectively separate from the surrounding area and create their own towns, raise their own taxes, and create their own laws – all while still using American dollars.

Such a place would bring a whole new meaning to the phrase “company town”. – READ MORE

Eating Disorders, Online Gaming Addictions, Predators: Pediatricians Describe How School Closures Are Affecting Children – Children are gaining weight, developing eating disorders and online gaming addictions, and falling prey to predators as school closures continue, California pediatricians said.

Elected officials enacted executive orders in the spring requiring Americans to lockdown and stay-at-home, resulting in school closures and remote learning as early as March. Officials have quarreled over whether schools should reopen this fall, and many teachers’ unions have taken strong stances against reopening, arguing that it puts teachers at risk. – READ MORE