PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Tuesday – April 27th 2021 (LISTEN)

Biden Set To Announce New CDC Outdoor Mask Guidelines: Report – President Joe Biden will reportedly announce new outdoor mask guidance for fully-vaccinated individuals in a speech Tuesday, according to CNN.

While the exact change to the guidance is unknown, recent evidence has shown that people face little risk of spreading coronavirus while outdoors, CNN reported. The current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines recommend vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and staying away from public places. – READ MORE

Fauci Flip-Flops Again: Outdoor COVID Infection Risk Is “Miniscule” – For many months now, Dr. Anthony Fauci has advocated that people remain masked outdoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“When you are indoors, make sure you have a mask. When you’re outdoors, keep the mask on,” he said back in August, though he acknowledged that being outdoors was significantly safer than being indoors.

Now, Fauci is saying that he believes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide updated guidance on wearing face masks outdoors, and says it’s “common sense” to reconsider the guidance. – READ MORE

MIT Study Suggests Six Foot Social Distancing, Limited Occupancy Rules Are Completely Pointless – A new study conducted by MIT scientists and released this week reveals that the six foot social distancing and limited occupancy guidelines made law in most of the civilized world have done little to slow the spread of COVID-19, and suggests the only way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to limit exposure to highly populated areas and areas where people are physically exerting themselves, such as gyms, or areas where people are singing or speaking, such as churches.

The study reveals that the social distancing guidelines employed throughout much of the world for over a year have done nothing to limit the spread of COVID-19, suggesting that the adaption of the guidelines did not stop the spread of the of the China-originated virus, and it can only be slowed with the employment of severe lockdowns. Paradoxically, states and cities that have engaged in severe lockdowns have seen the largest spikes of COVID-19. – READ MORE

Kamala Harris’ office stated ignorance of how volunteers, corporate sponsors chose her book for migrant kids – Vice President Kamala Harris may not be going to the border to greet migrant children, but a children’s book she wrote in 2019 is.

Harris’ children’s book Superheroes Are Everywhere is included in welcome packs for migrant children arriving at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, a recently converted influx facility, along with basic hygiene supplies and clothing, photographs show. – READ MORE

V.P. Harris, MIA at Border, Will Meet with Mexican President About Tree-Planting Program – President Joe Biden announced weeks ago that Vice President Kamala Harris would oversee the chaotic surge of thousands of migrants into the United States, but she has yet to tour the U.S. border with Mexico.

The White House announced Harris will hold a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on May 7 to discuss “migration” but that will not be the main focus of the discussion – READ MORE

NYPD Officers Leaving In Droves, 75% Increase In Quitting Or Retirement In 2020 – The members of the NYPD grew so disenchanted with their jobs in 2020 that over 5,300 uniformed officers either retired or quit, an astonishing 75% increase over the year before, amounting to 15% of the total number of officers on the force. The impetus for the officers quitting seemed to be the death of George Floyd and the unrest that followed; between May 25 and June 24, 2020, a whopping 272 officers left the force in one month.

2,600 officers quit and 2,746 filed for retirement, according to the New York Post. The 5,346 officers who left the force were nearly 2,300 more than left the force in 2019, when 1,509 officers quit and 1,544 filed for retirement. – READ MORE

Iran’s foreign minister says John Kerry told him about Israeli covert operations in Syria – Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed in recently leaked audio that John Kerry, when he was serving as Secretary of State during the Obama administration, informed him of more than 200 Israeli operations in Syria.

Kerry has previously been accused of colluding with Iranian leaders to undermine the Trump administration. Kerry is now a part of the Biden administration and has a seat on the National Security Council as the special presidential envoy for climate. – READ MORE

Democrat Portland Mayor ‘Done’ With ‘Anarchist Mob,’ Begs Public To Help ‘Unmask’ Rioters – In an address late Friday, Democrat Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler extended a city-wide state of emergency and begged for Portland residents to assist law enforcement in “unmasking” and identifying members of the “self-described anarchist mob” that have rioted through the city nearly every night since last May.

Portland police declared a riot in the city just hours later, as rioters caused a wave of destruction across the city’s northwest side, Fox News reported, with two “anarchist” protesters arrested in the continued unrest. – READ MORE

Supreme Court takes up first major gun rights case in more than 10 years – The U.S. Supreme Court will take up the first major Second Amendment case in more than a decade, deciding whether the U.S. Constitution protects the right of Americans to obtain a permit to carry a handgun in public.

It will be the first major gun rights case to come before the Court since District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) and McDonald v. Chicago (2010) and a chance for former President Donald Trump’s appointees and the supposed 6-3 “conservative majority” on the Court to strike down restrictions on the right of Americans to bear arms in public. – READ MORE

“Buckle Up! Inflation Is Here!” – Last Wednesday, we reported that based on recent earnings calls, “Companies Are Freaking Out About Soaring Costs” and today we got more confirmation of this in a Bank of America report…

… which warns that Inflation is “arguably the biggest topic during this earnings season, with a broad array of sectors (Consumer/Industrials/Materials) citing inflation pressures.” – READ MORE