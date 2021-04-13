PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Tuesday – April 13th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Minnesota officer meant to fire Taser, not handgun, in deadly Daunte Wright shooting, police chief says – A police chief in Brooklyn Center outside of Minneapolis released the body camera footage Monday showing the officer-involved shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, categorizing the event as an “accidental discharge.”

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believed the so far unidentified officer intended to reach for a Taser but mistakenly grabbed her service weapon and deployed a single bullet. Both the chief and Mayor Mike Elliott declined to release the officer’s name at this time but said the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension should be releasing information about all involved parties soon. – READ MORE

Officer Chauvin’s Knee Was NOT on George Floyd’s ‘Neck’ and 8 Other Things You Didn’t Know About This Case – Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin may not escape prosecution for one of the three charges against him for causing the death of George Floyd, but contrary to public opinion, the case against him is not cut and dried. Though radio stations have solemnly gone quiet for nearly nine minutes to remind Americans of the time Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck, Black Lives Matter fire-setters and looters with their violent antifa allies burned parts of American cities in retaliation for his death, and cops were forced to kneel, it turns out there’s a lot we didn’t know about the case.

Why not? There’s only one explanation. Prosecutors didn’t tell you. Antifa-friendly Attorney General Keith Ellison, who picked those multiple private attorneys from white-shoe firms to replace regular Hennepin County prosecutors, didn’t tell you. The media obviously didn’t tell you. And the threatening mob that recorded the horrific site of George Floyd handcuffed and prone on a Minneapolis street didn’t tell you. Black Lives Matter certainly didn’t tell you. This is the group that overtly lied about the deaths of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, Patrick Kimmons, Jacob Blake, and others. – READ MORE

Biden considers sending cash payments to Central American countries amid border crisis: report – President Joe Biden is considering a new plan that would send American taxpayer money to countries in Latin America in hopes an economic boost would alleviate problems that force citizens in those countries from migrating north to the United States.

News of the plan broke as Biden continues to grapple with a record-breaking migrant surge and intensifying border crisis that his administration has attempted to downplay. – READ MORE

Federal government spending $60 million per week to care for unaccompanied minors – The Biden administration is spending at least $60 million per week to house the more than 16,000 migrant minors in its care, according to a report.

That funding, which amounts to $3.1 billion per year, is used to care for children in facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) after they’ve been transferred from Border Patrol. Those costs are expected to rise dramatically over the coming months, according to a Washington Post analysis. – READ MORE

Biden Administration Offers Four Month Paid Leave To Federal Employees Who Take In Illegal Alien Children – The Biden administration has offered thousands of federal employees four months of paid leave if they’ll volunteer to take in migrant children who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

The administration emailed the federal workers asking for help with Unaccompanied Alien Children, or UACs, according to The New York Times. – READ MORE

40% Of Marines Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine – Just under 40 percent of US Marines are refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data obtained by CNN.

According to the report, 38.9% of Marines – with an average age of 25, putting them at roughly 0.18% risk of death, are refusing to take the jab – which doesn’t prevent one from getting COVID-19, falling ill, or transmitting it. Who could have guessed that extraordinarily fit people with a minimal chance of death don’t want to inject the most rushed vaccine in history. – READ MORE

DARPA Is Working On An Implantable Microchip To Detect Virus – The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is working on a COVID vaccine that will work on all variants and has developed an implantable microchip that it says will continuously monitor the human body for signs of the virus.

Retired Colonel Matt Hepburn, an army infectious disease physician heading up DARPA’s response to the pandemic, appeared on 60 Minutes to demonstrate the technology. – READ MORE

WATCH: Christians tear down fences around shuttered Canadian church, government sends in 200 riot police – Hundreds of Canadian Christians gathered on Sunday at the GraceLife Church in Edmonton, Alberta. Government officials shut down the church for allegedly violating public COVID-19 health orders. Authorities erected a chain-link fence to prevent the house of worship from reopening last week. On Sunday, worshippers tore down the barricade, but were quickly met by a large contingent of riot police.

Alberta Health Services physically closed the GraceLife Church, preventing access to the building. AHS said the church would remain closed until the GraceLife Church “can demonstrate the ability to comply with Alberta’s chief medical officer of health’s restrictions.” The Royal Canadian Mounted Police even closed off the access roads in front of the church to the public. – READ MORE

Small Business Closures Soar Back Near Pandemic Peak As “Financial Hopelessness” Builds – Despite trillions in Fed “stimulus” and endless government handouts, John Stanford, co-executive director of the Small Business Roundtable, told CNBC this week that “it continues to be a very painful time for small businesses.” – READ MORE

Another COVID Myth Dies The Death – Going to the grocery store in Massachusetts in 2020 guaranteed you would breathe heaps of sanitizer. A full-time employee scrubbed down shopping carts between customers. Conveyor belts at the checkout counter were blasted and wiped between every sale. Glass surfaces were sprayed as often as possible. The plastic keypads on credit machines were not only covered in plastic – why putting plastic on plastic stopped Covid was never clear – but also sprayed between uses.

Employees would carefully watch your hands to see what you touched, and as you exited the space would cover the area with cleaning spray. – READ MORE