PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Thursday – October 8th 2020 (LISTEN)

Thousands Of Health Experts Sign Declaration Calling For End To Lockdown, Warn Of ‘Irreparable Damage’ – Thousands of medical and public health experts have signed on to a declaration calling for an end to lockdown policies in favor of a more targeted approach to combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

Harvard University professor Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Oxford University epidemiologist Dr. Sunetra Gupta, and Stanford University physician and epidemiologist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya wrote and published “The Great Barrington Declaration” on Sunday. It has since drawn tens of thousands of signatories. – READ MORE

Intel Chief Declassifies CIA Documents Regarding Alleged Clinton Plan To Link Trump To Russia’s Hacking – Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Tuesday declassified portions of two documents that show the CIA picked up intelligence regarding Hillary Clinton’s alleged approval of a campaign to link Donald Trump to Russia’s hacking efforts. – READ MORE

Joe Biden to Girls: I Want to See Them Dance ‘When They’re 4 Years Older’ – Joe Biden visited the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami on Monday and told a group of young girls he wanted to see them dance “when they’re four years older.”

Joe Biden made several stops in Florida on Monday as polls show Donald Trump more favorable among Hispanic voters this year than he was in 2016, the Miami Herald reported. – READ MORE

‘Religious Institutions Have Been A Problem’: Andrew Cuomo Threatens To Shut Down Churches, Synagogues (VIDEO) – Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened Monday to close down religious institutions, specifically Jewish synagogues, if they do not follow his coronavirus restrictions. – READ MORE

FBI Background Checks Blow Past Annual Record As Guns Fly Off Shelves – As civil unrest continues to sweep the country, more background checks for guns were conducted in the first nine months of the year than during all of 2019, according to data from the FBI.

A total of 2.89 million background checks were conducted in September, bringing the YTD total to 28.82 million, and surpassing the previous record set in 2019 of 28.36 million. And while September was the weakest month this year since the pandemic started, it was the strongest September since the FBI began background checks over 20 years ago. –READ MORE

Biden Surrogate Jane Fonda Calls COVID ‘God’s Gift to the Left’ – Jane Fonda, a Biden campaign surrogate known for fraternizing with enemy soldiers during the Vietnam War, called the coronavirus “God’s gift to the Left.”

“I just think that COVID is God’s gift to the Left,” Fonda said. “That’s a terrible thing to say. I think it was a very difficult thing to send down to us, but it has ripped the band-aid off who is and what he stands for and what is being done to average people and working people in this country.” – READ MORE

Massachusetts’ new voting rules will allow the state to count dead people’s votes this year – If you’re a voter in Massachusetts who went through the effort to vote early this year but then you died before Election Day, don’t worry: The state is still going to count your vote thanks to a new law passed by the state legislature this year.

Never mind that counting the votes of the dead could lead to problems: This is just a “temporary law,” WBZ-TV reported. – READ MORE

President Trump puts ball in Pelosi’s court, tweets support for ‘stand alone’ $1,200 stimulus checks – Hours after demanding the cancellation of further negotiation on a wholesale coronavirus relief package until after the election, President Donald Trump signaled support for a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks to be paid to the American people.

In a tweet sent late Tuesday night, the president vouched for the independent measure, saying, “If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now.” – READ MORE

Top US Food Bank Warns Of Nationwide “Meal Shortages” In Next 12 Months – The virus pandemic and resulting recession, crushing millions of households, has produced a new era of hunger nationwide. After seven months of the coronavirus chaos, triggering widespread unemployment and the collapse of small businesses, millions of Americans are going hungry for the first time in their lives ahead of the holiday season.

Tens of millions of Americans have turned to their local food banks as food insecurity spirals out of control. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey from late August, about 10% of adults, 22.3 million, reported they didn’t have enough to eat or lacked food. This figure is up from 18 million in early March. – READ MORE

Corruption Is Now Our Way Of Life – Systemic corruption and the implosion of the social contract have consequences: It’s called collapse.

Social and economic decay is so glacial that only those few who remember an earlier set-point are equipped to even notice the decline. That’s the position we find ourselves in today. – READ MORE

