PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Thursday – June 10th 2021 (LISTEN)

Study: People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 Unlikely to Benefit From Vaccine –People who have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 are protected against being infected again and thus don’t need to be vaccinated, according to a new study. – READ MORE

Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Strokes Rock Vaccinated New Yorkers In June – A live-music world that’s been showing signs of life during recent weeks is roaring into something like full speed in New York City this month. No sooner did Mayor Bill de Blasio announce advance plans for a celebratory concert to be held in Central Park this August than three noteworthy engagements popped up, one after the other: Bruce Springsteen returning to Broadway, Foo Fighters reopening Madison Square Garden, and the Strokes performing at Irving Plaza, all in June.

Springsteen is reviving his popular Springsteen on Broadway show at the St. James Theatre on Sat., June 26, with additional shows running through Sept. 4. Based on Born to Run, the iconic rocker’s autobiography, Springsteen on Broadway originally ran for 236 performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre, from Oct. 2017 to Dec. 2018. The show earned Springsteen a Special Tony Award, and was adapted into a film and soundtrack album. – READ MORE

Fauci: Republican Attacks on Me Are ‘Painfully Ridiculous’ — They Are Attacking ‘Science and the Truth’ – National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” that the Republican attacks on him are “painfully ridiculous” and attacks on “science and the truth.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “I want to get to the political attacks. You have become— you’ve been sort of become a character on the right. There is some really wild conspiracies. I got to play one because it’s a sitting United States Senator Marsha Blackburn. I think we have a sound of this. Let’s play that one.” – READ MORE

Texas Bans Businesses From Requiring “Vaccine Passports” – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed into law a bill to ban government entities and private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination as a condition for service or entry amid the CCP virus pandemic. – READ MORE

Contagious Lies: CDC Claims Hospitalization Rising Among Unvaccinated Teens… Contrary To Its Own Data – In order to justify the forced vaccination of children, the powers that be would somehow have to overturn 15 months of observations that COVID is less a threat to children than the flu and that unvaccinated children are less at risk than vaccinated adults (100 times less at risk than seniors), even if we are to believe Pfizer’s efficacy data.

“CDC director reports spike in teen hospitalizations, urges parents to vaccinate kids over 12,” was the headline at the Hill on Friday, reporting on the CDC’s new study of hospitalizations. – READ MORE

Nearly 200 Hospital Workers Will Be Fired In Houston If They Don’t Get Vaccinated –Nearly 200 Houston hospital workers will be fired after a two-week suspension if they don’t comply with a vaccine requirement.

Houston Methodist President and CEO Dr. Marc Boom sent an email in April to employees saying that they must receive at least the first dose of the vaccine by June 7, or they would face suspension and termination. – READ MORE

“Joints For Jabs”: Washington State Bribes Residents To Get Covid Vaccine With Marijuana – The great state of Washington has given permission to licensed retailers to hand out free marijuana to residents who get vaccination at in-store clinics.

While we have documented numerous other states offering up lottery-style cash prizes for residents getting vaccinated, Washington has been the first to try and entice people by using a drug that still isn’t legal on a federal level. – READ MORE

Defunding the Police Leads to a Tax Revolt in One of America’s Bluest Cities – When I lived in Baltimore I used to joke that Charm City, as the city called itself, should be honest and drop that first “c.” Harm in the form of violent crime was terrible and it was everywhere. There were open-air drug markets and the mid-sized city with so much history and such great potential was often the murder capital of the United States. This was the day of the infamous “Stop Snitchin’” DVD warning against going to police to inform against criminals or for any other reason.

The “Baltimore sage” H. L. Mencken said “For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong.” And so it was with defunding the police and its ideological companion, critical race theory. Defunding police was a simple-minded attempt to grapple with complex problems, not all of which are real and not all of which have government solutions. Critical race theory is just as simple-minded, and as toxic as Baltimore’s Inner Harbor occasionally becomes. – READ MORE

Outsourcing Production Of Virtually Everything Has Brought US Economy To Brink Of Nightmare Scenario – Many of the imbalances that are contributing to the nightmarish shortages that we are currently witnessing are not going to be solved any time soon. Ever since I started The Economic Collapse Blog, I have been warning that outsourcing the production of just about everything and running massive trade deficits year after year would eventually have very serious consequences down the road. Well, now we are officially “down the road”, and our incredibly foolish trade policies have put us in a very precarious position. During the “good times”, being extremely dependent on the rest of the world to make stuff for us wasn’t a problem, but now it is rapidly becoming a national security issue.

For example, without a steady flow of computer chips, our society as it is formulated today simply could not function. We need computer chips for our vehicles, for the trucks that transport all of our goods, for the farm equipment that produces our food, for the extremely sophisticated equipment in our hospitals and for the millions upon millions of electronic devices that connect to the Internet. – READ MORE