PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Thursday – April 15th 2021 (LISTEN)

US Colleges Push To Mandate Student Vaccinations Before Fall Semester – A growing number of U.S. colleges are announcing plans to mandate the vaccination of students returning to campus this fall, in line with President Joe Biden’s pledge to make all adults in the country eligible for COVID-19 jabs by early summer.

At least six colleges – Cornell University, Rutgers University, Fort Lewis College, Nova Southeastern University, St. Edward’s University, and Roger Williams College in Rhode Island – have so far said that all students would need to be vaccinated before a fall return. – READ MORE

Whitmer’s Health Director Reportedly Vacationed As Michigan’s Coronavirus Cases Surged – Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services director reportedly vacationed as the state’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surged.

Elizabeth Hertel traveled to Alabama’s gulf coast with her family, “but was regularly updated on Michigan’s growing COVID-19 case numbers and was available to issue any new public health orders, if necessary,” according to Lansing, Michigan-based MIRC News, which first reported the trip. The report follows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s urging Michigan residents to stay home and limit travel as much as possible. – READ MORE

Federal Prosecutors Will Not Charge Capitol Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt, Citing Self-Defense – Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday they will not seek charges against a Capitol police officer who fatally shot Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt as she attempted to enter a restricted area of the Capitol along with a group of protesters on Jan. 6.

The officer, who has not been identified, acted in self-defense and in defense of members of Congress when he fired a single fatal shot at Babbitt, according to a statement released by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C. – READ MORE

Pelosi Says She Could Have Taken On Capitol Rioters: “I’m A Street Fighter” – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joked in a new interview that had she encountered rioters at the Capitol on January 6th she would have given them a real brawl.

The 81-year-old Democrat made the comments in a discussion with USA Today. – READ MORE

Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Uses Call Options To Buy Microsoft Ahead Of Big Govt Contract – Nancy Pelosi’s husband made an excellent options trade. Let’s check it out.

It is OK for members of Congress to trade on inside information including government contracts before deals are announced. – READ MORE

The FBI might have gone ahead and fixed your Microsoft email server – Not updating your critical software? The FBI might just do it for you.

The FBI has begun quietly accessing hundreds of American computers hacked through Microsoft’s Exchange email program, removing malicious code that the hackers left behind. – READ MORE

Texas Nonprofit Wins Massive Federal Contract After Hiring Former ICE And Biden Transition Team Official – A Texas nonprofit secured a $530 million federal contract with the agency responsible for housing unaccompanied migrant minors after hiring a former border and Biden transition team official, Axios reported Tuesday.

Family Endeavors hired a former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official and Biden transition team advisor, Andrew Lorenzen-Strait, months before they were awarded the contract, Axios reported. Lorenzen-Strait acted as a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) policy and staffing advisor to the Biden transition team, and advised companies about federal procurement practices through his own consulting firm. – READ MORE

Food Prices Are Rising Aggressively, And Even Corporate Media Admits It’s Only Going To Get Worse – Food prices are outrageous now, but they are only going to go higher. Earlier today, I came across an NBC News article entitled “Get ready for higher grocery bills for the rest of the year”. I thought that it was strange that a piece put out by the corporate media sounded like it could have come straight from my website, because I have been sounding the alarm about higher food prices for quite some time. Surprisingly, the NBC News article was generally right on point. Thanks to a variety of factors, food prices have been rising aggressively, and that is going to continue for the foreseeable future. – READ MORE

Big Corporations Now Deploying Woke Ideology The Way Intelligence Agencies Do: As A Disguise – By draping itself in the finery of political activism, the corporatist class consolidates political power, corrupts democracy and distracts from its real functions…

The British spy agency GCHQ is so aggressive, extreme and unconstrained by law or ethics that the NSA — not exactly world renowned for its restraint — often farms out spying activities too scandalous or illegal for the NSA to their eager British counterparts. There is, as the Snowden reporting demonstrated, virtually nothing too deceitful or invasive for the GCHQ. They spy on entire populations, deliberately disseminate fake news, exploit psychological research to control behavior and manipulate public perception, and destroy the reputations, including through the use of sex traps, of anyone deemed adversarial to the British government. – READ MORE