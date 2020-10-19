PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Monday – October 19th 2020 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Burisma Official Told Hunter Biden They Wanted To ‘Close Down’ Investigation Against Firm’s Owner, According To Unconfirmed Email – An executive at Burisma Holdings told Hunter Biden in November 2015 that he wanted high-ranking U.S. officials to express their support for the Ukrainian energy firm as part of an effort to shut down investigations against the company’s owner, according to an unconfirmed email Fox News reported Thursday.

According to Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, Vadym Pozharskyi, a Burisma executive, emailed Biden and his business associate, Devon Archer, on Nov. 2, 2015, laying out a series of “deliverables” he sought for the company. – READ MORE

‘He Belongs In Prison’: Rudy Giuliani Says Alleged Hunter Biden Hard Drive Shows He Broke Foreign Agents Law – Republican former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told the Daily Caller in an exclusive interview that Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, violated a foreign agent law when he allegedly met with government brass behind closed doors.

Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, sent the contents of a computer hard drive purportedly owned by Hunter Biden to the New York Post, which appeared to reveal ties between both Hunter and Joe Biden to a Ukrainian energy company. – READ MORE

Report: Hunter Biden Business Partner Confirms Authenticity Of Email About Deal With Chinese Company – One of the recipients on an email chain with Hunter Biden that was published earlier this week has authenticated the document, Fox News reported.

The email in question, which is dated March 13, 2017, purportedly shows a business partner of Biden’s discussing “remuneration packages” for participants in a deal involving CEFC China Energy, a Chinese energy company that was owned at the time by Ye Jianming. – READ MORE

Report: FBI Probing Whether Foreign Operatives Aided Release Of Hunter Biden Emails – The FBI is investigating whether the release of Hunter Biden’s emails are part of a foreign intelligence operation, according to news reports.

The Associated Press and NBC News cited sources who said the bureau is investigating whether foreign intelligence operatives had a hand in releasing the emails, which Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani provided to The New York Post last week. – READ MORE

Operatives Behind The Steele Dossier Played Little Known Role In Another Debunked Conspiracy Theory – Following on the heels of their work on the infamous Steele dossier, the operatives behind the controversial document began investigating possible links between the Russian government, supporters of the Brexit campaign and the now-defunct data firm, Cambridge Analytica.

As with their dossier work, the dirt-digging effort led by former MI6 officer Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson has turned up little evidence to support their initial collusion conspiracy theory. – READ MORE

Ilhan Omar Funnels 70 Percent of Campaign Expenditures to Husband’s Company – Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) funneled an additional $1.1 million to her husband’s company, bringing her total payments to the firm to $2.7 million for the election cycle, new filings show.

Omar’s campaign filings, released Thursday, show that she sent $1.1 million more to the E Street Group, a political consulting firm owned by her husband, Tim Mynett. The payments account for nearly 70 percent of the $1.6 million Omar’s campaign has disbursed between July 23 and the end of September. They have helped cover advertisements, consulting, travel expenses, and production costs. – READ MORE

NYPD Sees Nearly 90% Rise In Retirements – The New York City Police Department, the largest law enforcement force in the nation, has seen a nearly 90% rise in retirements so far in 2020, the NYPD told Fox News.

Around 2,400 officers filed for retirement as of Oct. 6, compared to around 1,300 during the same time frame in 2019, marking an 87% increase, an NYPD spokesperson told Fox. – READ MORE

Dr. Fauci Suggests Americans Might Have To Rethink Thanksgiving Gatherings Due To Coronavirus – Dr. Anthony Fauci is suggesting Americans rethink their Thanksgiving gatherings in the face of a spike in coronavirus cases around the country.

Fauci, the White House coronavirus advisor, made the dire prediction during an interview with “CBS Evening News.” – READ MORE

Born to Run Away: Bruce Springsteen Promises to Flee to Australia if Donald Trump Wins – Bruce Springsteen isn’t looking forward to the possibility of President Trump’s reelection.

The 71-year-old rocker recently spoke with the Australian press via a virtual chat, and he said that should the election favor Trump, he might not stick around the US. – READ MORE

