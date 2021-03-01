PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Monday – March 1st 2021 (LISTEN)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“America Is Back!?” Biden Is 3rd Successive President To Bomb Syria – Estimated 22 Killed – “America is back!”…Joe Biden’s mantra has been particularly on the foreign policy front since taking office. Giving the public and the world a small taste of what this will mean in terms of practical action, he’s ordered the first military strike of his presidency a mere little over one month after being inaugurated, becoming the third successive US president to bomb Syria as we covered last night.

Noting that the US has now been bombing Syria since 2014 (with a full occupation of a large northeast section of the country to boot), journalist Michael Tracy points out, “These days you don’t truly Become President until you bomb Syria based on questionable intelligence.” – READ MORE

GOP rep exposes wasteful spending in Democrats’ stimulus bill by proposing $10,000 stimulus checks – Prior to House Democrats passing their massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package early Saturday, Republican Rep. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) introduced an amendment increasing the stimulus check amount to $10,000 for individuals and $20,000 for married couples.

The proposed amendment was meant to highlight the wasteful spending on items completely unrelated to coronavirus-related relief. – READ MORE

Joe Biden Restarts Filling U.S. Jobs with Foreign Workers as 17M Americans Are Jobless – President Joe Biden has restarted allowing companies to fill scarce U.S. jobs with foreign workers after a major lobbying effort by big business interests, even as more than 17 million Americans remain jobless.

In April 2020, former President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting a number of employment-based and extended family-based green card categories. The order sought to reduce foreign labor market competition against millions of Americans facing joblessness and underemployment as a result of the Chinese coronavirus crisis. – READ MORE

Biden’s Latest Verbal Slip Might Be His Most Disturbing Yet – Conservative media has been calling out Joe Biden’s cognitive decline for a long time. During the presidential campaign, we were the ones sounding the alarm bells while the mainstream media covered for him. At times it was amusing, yet also a bit scary. This man is running for president? The most powerful position in the world?

Now, it’s just scary.

On Saturday, Joe Biden did it again. While attempting to list off the names of several Democrats, even he was surprised by his own forgetfulness. – READ MORE

NY Gov. Cuomo accused of sexual harassment for 2nd time – A second former aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, which came just days after his first accuser made her claims public.

Charlotte Bennett, who is described by The New York Times as “an executive assistant and health policy adviser in the Cuomo administration until she left in November,” alleges that Cuomo “asked her questions about her sex life, whether she was monogamous in her relationships and if she had ever had sex with older men.” – READ MORE

‘He is NY Tough’: Cuomo’s Office Responds To Calls For An Investigation Into Sexual Misconduct Allegations – Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office defended the governor’s reputation Friday in response to calls for an investigation into allegations against Cuomo.

Lindsey Boylan, who worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018, announced Wednesday that the governor kissed her without her consent during a one-on-one briefing, made her uncomfortable, and made a number of sexually charged comments to her.

The governor’s office denied these allegations Wednesday, saying that her “claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false.” Boylan has not responded to many requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. – READ MORE

“A New World Altogether” – Global Airlines Set To “Go Live In March” With COVID ‘Passports’ – Imagine a world where the ability to travel on a commercial airliner depends on passing a COVID-19 test or taking a vaccine. If a traveler tests positive or did not receive or refused to take the vaccine, they would be locked out of air travel.

This dystopic future could be the ‘new normal’ in a matter of weeks. All along, maybe the “conspiracy theorists” who warned of an overreaching system of control by the government were right. – READ MORE

27% Of All Household Income In The US Now Comes From The Government – Following today’s release of the latest Personal Income and Spending data, Wall Street was predictably focused on the changes in these two key series, which showed a surge in personal income (to be expected in the month when the $900BN December 2020 stimulus hit), coupled with a far more modest increase in personal spending.

But while the change in the headline data was notable, what was far more remarkable was data showing just how reliant on the US government the population has become.

We are referring, of course, to Personal Current Transfer payments which are essentially government sourced income such as unemployment benefits, welfare checks, and so on. In January, this number was $5.781 trillion annualized, which was not only up by nearly $2 trillion from the $3.8 trillion in December it was also $2 trillion above the pre-Covid trend where transfer receipts were approximately $3.2 trillion. – READ MORE

Is This Why “New COVID Cases” Are Crashing? – The scary red numbers are all going down. Check any newspaper or covid tracking website you want. Cases. Deaths. Hospitalisations. They’re all going down, sharply, and have been for weeks, especially in the US and UK.

So, why would that be?

Pundits across the media world have made suggestions – from vaccines to lockdowns – but there’s only one that makes any real sense. – READ MORE