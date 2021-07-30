PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Friday – July 30, 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

‘Complicit’: Meet the 18 Republicans Who Sold Out on Radical Democrat ‘Infrastructure’ Plan Without Reading Bill – Eighteen Senate Republicans sold out to Senate Democrats, with 17 of them voting Wednesday night to advance a $1.2 trillion Democrat “infrastructure” bill and another signaling he would.

The Senate voted to invoke cloture, or advance, H.R. 3684, the legislative vehicle for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The vote featured Republican and Democrat support for the bill. The Senate voted 67-32 to invoke cloture on the bill, with seventeen Republicans in favor of invoking cloture on the bill. – READ MORE

Democrats’ Massive Amnesty Prospects Fade with Kyrsten Sinema Opposition to $3.5T Budget – Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) threw a wrench into Democrats’ plan to slip amnesty for millions of illegal aliens into a federal spending package that would bypass a filibuster and only need a simple majority in the United States Senate.

On Wednesday, Sinema announced that she opposes a $3.5 trillion budget — which includes an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens — and thus the Senate Democrats do not have the 50 votes necessary to pass the spending package. – READ MORE

Toy makers scramble as shipping snarls threaten to spoil Christmas – Logjams at seaports around the world are leaving some American toy companies scrambling this summer to ensure sufficient supply will reach retail shelves come this year’s holiday shopping season. The toys that arrive in time will likely carry higher prices.

Hasbro Inc., HAS +0.17% Mattel Inc. MAT -0.19% and other manufacturers say they are navigating supply-chain disruptions and rising costs for materials and labor, leading them to raise prices to recoup some of the added costs. – READ MORE

Democrats’ Tax Plan Would Cost Upward of 1 Million Jobs, Families Will Lose $10,000 in Income – Democrats never seem to be lacking in ideas on how to ruin the strong economy bequeathed them by former President Donald Trump.

Of course, President Joe Biden has been talking about getting rid of the bulk of the Trump tax cuts and closing tax “loopholes” including the stepped up basis on capital gains tax since last summer. – READ MORE

Teachers’ Union Head Doesn’t Rule Out Strike as States Opt for Right to Choose Over School Mask Mandate – American Federation of Teachers (AFT) president Randi Weingarten on Wednesday said it is necessary to enforce that all K-12 students and staff wear masks in order to keep schools safely open, and that her organization wouldn’t rule out striking over states that ban mask mandates. – READ MORE

CDC’s Walensky: ‘Don’t Have Any Evidence’ Delta Variant Makes Kids Sicker – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky admitted on Wednesday that the Delta variant of the coronavirus isn’t making children any sicker.

CNN “New Day” host John Berman asked Walensky about the high survival rate from the United Kingdom means the new variant isn’t making kids sicker. – READ MORE

Whistleblowers Accuse Biden’s HHS: Efforts Made To ‘Downplay The Degree Of COVID Infection’ At Migrant Children Site – Two whistleblowers have accused members of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) of directing them to minimize the size of a coronavirus outbreak among migrant children housed in detention facilities.

Arthur Pearlstein, a director at the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, and Lauren Reinhold, an attorney-adviser at the Social Security Administration, wrote in their complaint regarding the Fort Bliss Emergency Intake Site, near El Paso, Texas, between April and June of this year, “COVID was widespread among children and eventually spread to many employees. Hundreds of children contracted COVID in the overcrowded conditions. Adequate masks were not consistently provided to children, nor was their use consistently enforced. Every effort was made to downplay the degree of COVID infection at the site, and the size of the outbreak was deliberately kept under wraps.” – READ MORE

Sydney Sends In Military To Help Enforce Lockdown Amid Record Jump In COVID Cases – Despite being locked down for nearly a month now, Sydney has just reported a record one-day rise in local COVID cases on Thursday as public health authorities warned that the outbreak would likely worsen, inspiring them to once again turn to the Australian military for help.

According to Reuters, Sydney, Australia’s most populous city, has struggled to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant with another economy-crippling lockdown. Instead, cases have continued to move higher, leading public health authorities to double down on their efforts to protect against a broader outbreak of the delta variant, believed to be far more infectious than other strains. – READ MORE

GOP Lawmakers Demand Answers on January 6 Protesters: ‘Do We Have Political Prisoners Here in America?’ – A group of Republican lawmakers held a press conference on Tuesday before the first hearing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s committee to investigate the protests at the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, and demanded to know what kind of treatment protesters arrested are being given.

“We still need to know: do we have political prisoners here in America, or not? And we can’t get an answer,” said Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX). “People, whether they’ve done right or wrong, they deserve to be treated properly.” – READ MORE