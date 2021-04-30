PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Friday – April 30th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

‘The Moment Of Freedom For You Is When You Get Vaccinated’: Dr. Leana Wen Urges Hesitant Americans To Get Vaccine – Dr. Leana Wen suggested during a Thursday interview that Americans who are hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine can regain their freedom after being vaccinated.

“If we can tell those individuals who otherwise would not get vaccinated, if we say to them, the moment of freedom for you is when you get vaccinated, when you reach the two-week mark, these are people who otherwise might not be vaccinated, so let’s give them that incentive,” Wen said on “CNN Newsroom.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines Tuesday recommending that people who have been completely vaccinated don’t have to wear a mask while outside, unless they’re “in certain crowded settings and venues.” – READ MORE

Biden DOJ “Actively Considering” Domestic Terrorism Law To Target White Supremacists – On Wednesday night, President Joe Biden told a Congress that “white supremacy is terrorism,” after claiming that US intelligence considers it “the most lethal terrorist threat to our homeland today.”

Hours earlier, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) set the stage for the new narrative by telling MSNBC’s Nicol Wallace that “The predominant part of that domestic threat ” is white nationalists, adding “We can’t ignore that because of a political sensitivity that some of the folks are part of the Trump base.” – READ MORE

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency, calls for end to mask mandates – The state of Tennessee is ending its coronavirus pandemic public health orders and lifting its mask mandates, moving toward a full return to the pre-pandemic normal as state residents are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Bill Lee (R) announced the return to normal Tuesday, signing an executive order that removes the local authority for county mayors in 85 of the state’s 95 counties to require face coverings. The governor has requested that the remaining counties with independent health departments lift their business restrictions and mask requirements by no later than May 30. – READ MORE

Kamala Harris Promises $300 Million In Aid To Central America To Solve Migrant Crisis – In a meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Vice President Kamala Harris, who was put in charge of handling the Biden administration’s immigration crisis last month, pledged $310 million in aid to the “Golden Triangle” of Central American countries in order to address the “root causes” of illegal immigration over United States’ southern border.

The money, Harris’s office said, will go to solve the issue of “food insecurity” that the administration claims is instrumental in driving migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras to join “migrant caravans” that travel together, through Mexico, to the American border. Members of these migrant caravans often try to seek asylum, which triggers involvement from the United States Customs and Border Protection Agency, which must process each asylum seeker and assign them an immigration court hearing date. – READ MORE

Whitmer Makes Michigan First State To Tie Reopening To Vaccination Rates – Despite the federal government’s assurances that it wouldn’t require individuals to accept the COVID-19 vaccine with the force of law, states, cities and the private sector are finding new ways to “incentivize” vaccination, especially as waning demand is leaving states with growing piles of unwanted COVID-19 jabs – and the Biden Administration with egg on its face.

And while NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio was announcing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” (a show which we didn’t realize was essential viewing for his 9 million constituents) that he plans to “fully reopen” NYC on July 1, moving to take full credit for the city’s return, presumably to spite his archrival, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was detailing a new plan to tie the pace of MIchigan’s reopening to vaccination levels. – READ MORE

One Billion ‘Franken-Squitoes’ Set To Be Released In Florida Keys – South Flordia residents are angered this week as local government officials and a biotechnology company move ahead with their plan to release up to a billion gene-hacked mosquitoes over two years.

Oxitec, a British biotech company, developed the ‘franken-squitoes’ and partnered with Florida Keys Mosquito Control District to release the first-ever genetically engineered (GE) Aedes aegypti mosquitoes this week. – READ MORE

Researchers Turn Mosquitoes Into Flying Vaccinators – (2010) Here’s a study to file under “unworkable but very cool.” A group of Japanese researchers has developed a mosquito that spreads vaccine instead of disease. Even the researchers admit, however, that regulatory and ethical problems will prevent the critters from ever taking wing—at least for the delivery of human vaccines.

Scientists have dreamed up various ways to tinker with insects’ DNA to fight disease. One option is to create strains of mosquitoes that are resistant to infections with parasites or viruses, or that are unable to pass the pathogens on to humans. These would somehow have to replace the natural, disease-bearing mosquitoes, which is a tall order. Another strategy closer to becoming reality is to release transgenic mosquitoes that, when they mate with wild-type counterparts, don’t produce viable offspring. That would shrink the population over time. – READ MORE

Cuban Refugee Warns Americans Have Already ‘Swallowed’ Communism’s ‘Poison Pill’ – A refugee who fled communist Cuba warned during a Wednesday interview that he believes many Americans have already swallowed the “poison pill” of communism.

Maximo Alvarez, who fled to the United States from Cuba under Operation Peter Pan in 1961, said on Wednesday’s episode of the podcast “The Truth with Lisa Boothe” that communism has successfully infiltrated American culture and institutions. – READ MORE

Biden’s ‘Go Big’ Plan Will Leave America’s Middle-Class “Addicted To Government… & The Democratic Party” – So much for the “safety net” to prevent poverty.

This is now about mainlining benefits to middle-class families so they become addicted to government – and to the Democratic Party that has become the promoting agent of government.

All of this adds up to healthy guaranteed annual income largely untied to the social contract that requires work, which is the real path to independence and self-respect. – READ MORE