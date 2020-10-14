PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Wednesday – October 14th 2020 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

‘Take The Deal’: Prominent Dems Scorch Pelosi After She Refuses $1.8 Trillion White House COVID Deal – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused the White House’s offer of a $1.8 trillion “compromise” deal on coronavirus relief almost immediately upon offering, but some prominent Democrats are now firing back at the longtime leader, telling her to take the deal.

Andrew Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted point-blank at the Speaker over the weekend, telling Pelosi to “take the deal” or risk political fallout. – READ MORE

CDC study: 85% of COVID-19 cases in July were people who often or always wear masks – Two weeks ago, my wife set up an outdoor picnic for a friend and her family who were stopping by for a visit during a cross-country trip. They were too scared to come indoors and all wore masks, even outside. A week later, she texted my wife that she tested positive for the virus after experiencing very mild symptoms. “Why would they tell us to wear masks if they don’t work?” she asked my wife. – READ MORE

Nevada Man Is First In North America To Contract Coronavirus Twice, Second Time Was ‘More Severe,’ Study Says – A Nevada man contracted coronavirus on two separate occasions with the second infection reportedly “more severe” than the first, according to a study published Monday. – READ MORE

Johnson & Johnson Latest To Halt COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Over Unspecified Illness – Yet another high-profile Phase 3 vaccine trial has been temporarily halted after one of the participants developed a suspicious illness.

According to a report published Monday night by STAT News, Johnson & Johnson has informed participants and researchers that its 60,000-person trial would be temporarily paused as the company and the Data and Safety Monitoring Board, the organization overseeing all the US COVID-19 trials. – READ MORE

Trump hits Fauci, says his ‘pitching arm’ is ‘far more accurate than his prognostications’ – President Trump on Tuesday took a swipe at Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying his “pitching arm” is “far more accurate than his prognostications,” as the World Health Organization has warned against lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Actually, Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications,” the president tweeted Tuesday. “‘No problem, no masks.’” – READ MORE

How UK “Track-And-Trace” Data From Restaurants Is Being Harvested And Sold On –This latest revelation will no doubt be an embarrassment to what is already looking like a haphazard bio-surveillance operation being run by the UK government.

It’s now been revealed that private firms are collecting UK government NHS ‘track-and-trace’ data taken unknowingly from visitors to pubs and restaurants, harvested and then sold on to marketing firms for profit. – READ MORE

READ: Left-wing Radicals Post Online Guide to ‘Disrupting’ the Country if Election is Close – An organization of radical left-wing activists has posted an online guide to “disruption” that outlines a plan to shut down the country and force President Donald Trump from power in the event that the 2020 election is too close to call.

The guide, “Stopping the Coup,” available as a Google doc, is being circulated by a group called ShutDownDC. It casts its plan for disruption as a response to an imagined “coup” by the president in the case of a close election. – READ MORE

Australian Media Finally Calls Out Davos “Great Reset” Agenda – This week, Sky News Australia contributor and former Australian Senator Cory Bernardi, tore open the debate on COVID after calling out a globalist agenda which few in mainstream media have dared to mention so far.

Since lockdowns began in March of 2020, few have challenged the government rationale for voluntarily imploding their economies and destroying communities and societies – based on a guess that coronavirus might kill tens of millions of citizens. – READ MORE

