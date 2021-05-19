PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Wednesday – May 19th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Watch: Uniformed Troops Go To Bars & 7-Eleven In Dallas To Randomly Vaccinate “Younger Crowd” – For much of the past month national media has been replete with headlines decrying “vaccine hesitancy” as coronavirus infection rates continue on the decline. Amid dire “warnings” this may “hinder” herd immunity goals, local and federal health agencies are busy pouring vast resources into vaccine-promoting ad campaigns. “The United States has a surplus of coronavirus vaccine doses on its hands, and long gone are the days when people waited hours to get jabbed. Dwindling demand has forced governors and mayors to get creative,” The Washington Post observed this week.

But one initiative in Dallas County in Texas is going far beyond anything we’ve seen thus far, and as many on social media have observed, it is downright creepy and bizarre in its brazenly coercive optics. Texas has long been fully opened and bars and restaurants are now packed, but vaccine sites are not, apparently. So naturally Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) thought it would be a good idea to go to the bars with the vaccines… along with uniformed US Army National Guard soldiers. – READ MORE

As COVID Concerns Ease, DHS Reminds Americans Terrorists May Attack At Any Time – Be afraid, very afraid.

That appears to be the message from the Biden administration.

As they cede “control” over the populace’s fear of COVID to the reality of a virus that doesn’t spread outdoors, or on surfaces, or via mask-blocking droplets and are increasingly unable to ‘scientifically’ explain the political problem that non-restrictive states have not suffered measurably different outcomes from lockdown states; the timing of the latest fear-filled Department of Homeland Security’s ‘National Terrorism Advisory System’ Bulletin is questionable at best. – READ MORE

Supreme Court unanimously sides against Biden admin, further protects Fourth Amendment rights – The United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled Monday that a so-called exception to the Fourth Amendment called “community caretaking” does not permit police officers to enter and search your home without first obtaining a search warrant, even if doing so may be in the public’s interest.

The Supreme Court heard the case — Caniglia v. Strom — upon appeal by Edward Caniglia, a Rhode Island man whose house was searched by warrantless police officers in 2015. During that search, police seized two firearms, which Caniglia recovered only after jumping through numerous bureaucratic hoops. – READ MORE

US Army is ‘prioritizing climate change’ to align with President Biden’s agenda: ‘Serious threat’ – The United States Army published a bulletin last week revealing what the military branch considers a grave threat that may jeopardize U.S. national security: climate change.

The document — published by the assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment — claims “climate change is a serious threat to U.S. National security interests and defense objectives.” – READ MORE

Biden To Use Private Firms To Surveil Service Members’ Social Media Accounts For ‘Concerning Behavior’: Report – President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly preparing to contract with private firms to surveil the social media accounts of service members to weed out those with views that the administration deems “concerning.” – READ MORE

Billionaires Are Offloading Massive Amounts Of Stock – When the country’s CEOs and billionaires start to head to the exits a little bit quicker than usual at the tail end of a 13 year bull market, it may be time to start paying attention.

That’s what we found noteworthy about a recent Bloomberg piece, which noted that stock sales by some of the world’s richest shareholders are “reaping a windfall”, thanks to our current inflated equity markets, “to the tune of trillions”. – READ MORE

Here Are The Industries Crushed By Biden’s “Generous Unemployment Benefits” – When even Goldman – which has a history of aligning with the White House and the prevailing political administration du jour – refutes the falsehoods spread by the Biden administration about the origins of the unprecedented labor shortage, it’s time to change the narrative.

In a note published today by Goldman chief economist Jan Hatzius, observes what is well known, namely that the “much weaker-than-expected job growth and much stronger-than-expected wage growth in last Friday’s employment report suggests that the labor market is much tighter than a 6.1% headline unemployment rate suggests” but it is what he says next that insures no Goldman economist will receive an invitation to the White House for the next few years. – READ MORE

Government Scientific Advisors Admit Using “Totalitarian” Fear Tactics To Control People During Pandemic, Report – Scientists in the UK working as advisors for the government have expressed regret for using what they now admit to be “unethical” and “totalitarian” methods of instilling fear in the population in order to control behaviour during the pandemic, according to a report.

The London Telegraph reports the comments made by Members of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviour (SPI-B), a sub-committee of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) the government’s chief scientific advisory group. – READ MORE