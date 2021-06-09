PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Wednesday – June 9th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

IRS Data Trove Shows How The Super Wealthy Pay Such Little Taxes: Report – The super wealthy — including billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Michael Bloomberg — have skirted large amounts of taxes for years, according to a large trove of federal tax data obtained by ProPublica.

The 25 richest Americans’s wealth increased to a total of $401 billion while paying $13.6 billion in taxes between 2014 and 2018, according to the “secret” trove of data obtained by ProPublica. While the billionaires paid a high amount in taxes over that period, it totaled just 3.4% of their total wealth. – READ MORE

Tough fight looms against ransomware ‘epidemic’ – The latest wave of ransomware attacks hitting the United States and globally portends a difficult battle against hackers, even as government and the private sector ramp up defenses.

The attacks hitting the Colonial Pipeline and the major JBS meatpacking operations are examples of a burgeoning cybercrime industry with the potential to inflict pain and extract profits by impacting “critical” networks, experts say. – READ MORE

US On Track To Miss Biden’s July 4 Vaccination Target As Demand Plunges – Across the US, Americans are starting to think about COVID-19 as a memory. Many are no longer wearing masks in convenience stores and gyms after President Biden’s confusing mask guidance, which was interpreted as many as a curtain call on the hated practice. Credible physicians, including Johns Hopkins’ surgeon Dr. Marty Makary, have posited that the US might already have reached herd immunity, as the number of new cases continues to slow following the most recent peak in mid-April. Since January, the number of daily cases has slowed dramatically, falling from 300K cases per day on Jan. 2.

To try and entice more patients to accept the vaccine, some governors have offered lotteries with million-dollar payoffs, along with guns, beer and other cash prizes. These efforts have had mixed results (though the governor of Ohio insists that his state’s “Vax-a-Million” lottery campaign has helped encourage more adults to seek out the vaccine). – READ MORE

Daily Mail: Laptop Reveals Hunter Biden Used N-Word Multiple Times in Text Messages – Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, used the n-word multiple times in text messages with his white attorney, according to an explosive Tuesday report. – READ MORE

Kamala Harris Snaps After Being Called Out For Not Visiting Border: ‘I Haven’t Been To Europe’ Either – NBC host Lester Holt, in an interview with Kamala Harris, called the Vice President out for not visiting the border since being put in charge of handling the immigration crisis.

“Do you have any plans to visit the border?” Holt asked during an interview during Harris’ first international trip to Guatemala. – READ MORE

FBI Makes Messaging App For Assassins And Drug Dealers, Arrests 800 Users In Global Sting – An international drug sting operation resulted in more than 800 arrests and 32 tons of drugs seized, the FBI and other top law enforcement agencies announced Tuesday.

The sting, titled Operation Trojan Shield, dates back to 2019 when the FBI and Australian Federal Police covertly developed the encrypted device company ANOM to replace two platforms that had been taken down by police, according to European Union law enforcement agency Europol. In search of a new encrypted software to use for communications, criminal gangs flocked to ANOM, which grew rapidly servicing more than 12,000 devices and 300 criminal syndicates across 100 countries. – READ MORE

Justice Department Issues Guidance To Make It Easier For States To Pass Red Flag Gun Laws – The Department of Justice issued new guidance Monday for states to draft red flag laws that would permit courts to seize firearms in certain cases.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced its proposed guidance for states seeking to craft their own red flag statutes, publishing model legislation to use as a framework. Red flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders, authorize courts to remove firearms from individuals at risk of harming themselves or others. – READ MORE

Take This Job and Shove It: Quits Surge to Unprecedented Level – Americans quit their jobs at an unprecedented rate in April, with the heaviest bout of quitting hitting restaurants and hotels.

Nearly four million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in April, the highest monthly figure ever recorded in data going back to the turn of the century. On a seasonally adjusted basis, 3.952 million Americans quit. Unadjusted, 4.023 million quit. Prior to this year, the long-term seasonally adjusted average was 2.6 million monthly quits. – READ MORE