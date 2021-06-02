PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Wednesday – June 2nd 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

US Meat Supply Under Threat As Cyber Attack Spreads Across JBS Plants Nationwide –The White House has confirmed JBS, the world’s largest meat supplier, was the victim of a “ransomware” attack over the weekend.

Headlines from Reuters, citing Biden administration officials, who spoke with JBS, indicate “Russia was the source of the attack.” White House officials have talked with the FBI’s cybercrime unit to assess whether the attack, which has shut down JBS’ five biggest beef plants in the U.S., will affect the nation’s supply. – READ MORE

Restaurants nationwide raise prices amid soaring costs, labor shortage – With New York City’s restaurant scene coming back after ­COVID-19, there’s something new on the menu — bigger bills.

Diners had better bring their cash as well as their appetites, as city restaurant prices are going up thanks to rising costs in food, supplies and labor, restauranteurs said. – READ MORE

Court Strikes Down Racial, Gender Preferences In Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief Bill That Discriminated Against Restaurant Owners – A federal appellate court on Thursday struck down a provision in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that discriminated against white restaurant owners as well as minorities from seemingly random countries.

Glenn Greenwald reported on his Substack that the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the racial and gender preferences included in the law that provided priority funding to minority owned small restaurants violated the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. – READ MORE

Homeland Security Walks Back Director’s Claim US Taking “Close Look” At Vaccine Passports – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Friday walked back comments made by the agency’s chief, who suggested earlier in the day that the federal government was “taking a very close look” at the idea of requiring vaccine passports to enter or leave the United States. – READ MORE

Fauci Cashing In With Book On ‘Truth’ To Be Published In November – Even a slender volume (80 pages) can make millions of dollars for the man who has become a cult figure to Trump haters when sold for 18 bucks a copy. The National Pulse reports, and Amazon confirms that Dr. Anthony Fauci will be selling a book to the public next November 2 (in time for the Christmas buying season), titled, Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward, all of 80 pages long and selling for $18 a copy in hard cover. – READ MORE

Florida Rock Concert Sells $18 Tickets For Vaxxed Fans; $1,000 For Non-Vaxxed – The introduction of COVID status certificates is creating a two-tier society whereby vaxxed people enjoy their full rights and other perks, and non-vaxxed are heavily penalized.

The latest example is in Florida, where a concert promoter for a future rock show this summer in Tampa Bay charges $18 per ticket for vaxxed fans and $999.99 for non-vaxxed fans, according to Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS. – READ MORE

Federal Government Gives Employers Green Light To “Incentivize” Workers To Get Vaccinated – The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has just quietly given American companies the green light to to do whatever it takes to “incentivize” American workers to accept the coronavirus vaccine.

As vaccinations continue to slow, and states beef up incentives including lotteries and cash prizes to any adults who agree to get vaccinated who haven’t already, the EEOC has just issued some long-awaited guidance on how far companies can go in pushing workers to be vaccinated. Some companies, including Delta Air Lines, have said they won’t hire anyone who hasn’t already been vaccinated. – READ MORE

Fraudsters Go Where The (COVID-19) Money Is – Last June, eight guys in Brooklyn put their heads together, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, and came up with a scheme to steal strangers’ identities and take what didn’t belong to them.

Just a couple months before that—in the earliest days of the COVID-19 scare—Congress passed a $2.2 trillion bill called the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The money was supposed to go to the millions of isolated Americans who had their paychecks interrupted during the pandemic. – READ MORE