PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Wednesday – February 17th 2021 (LISTEN)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

​​​​​​​”Extremely Dangerous” Weather, Grid Chaos Sparks Outages Across 15 US States, Spreads To Mexico – CenterPoint Energy, the utility that delivers electricity to Houston-area homes and distributes natural gas, provided an update on the ongoing grid chaos in Texas with some bad news Tuesday evening.

CenterPoint said power shortages could last “several more days” and warned customers “to take precautions for their personal safety.” – READ MORE

Impeachment Manager Hopeful ‘9/11-Style Commission’ Will Expose ‘The Hatred That Is Lurking Within’ – Democratic Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett expressed Tuesday that she’s hopeful the “9/11-style commission” will expose “the hatred that is lurking within.”

“I’m really hopeful that this is a very independent commission, you know, potentially individuals who were retired judges, cabinet members from various sides, experts who are able to dig into this, you know, my hope is not only do we find out the security issues, but the hatred that is lurking within that has caused something like an insurrection, the attempted coup of our democratic government,” Plaskett said. – READ MORE

Emergency School Funding In Biden Relief Bill Won’t Be Fully Spent Until 2028 – Emergency funding for schools included in President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief package, intended to help schools immediately return to in-person classes, won’t be fully spent until 2028.

Just $38.6 billion of the $128.6 billion allocated for emergency school funding in President Joe Biden’s proposed coronavirus relief package will be spent by the end of 2022, according to a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report released Monday. The Biden administration has repeatedly stated that public schools nationwide need the funding in order to return to in-person classes, but hasn’t explained that the vast majority of the funds will be spent after 2022. – READ MORE

Biden’s new target for reopened schools is behind where US is now, data show –President Biden’s new target for reopening schools — having more than 50% of public schools offering at least one day of in-person classes a week — is behind where the nation’s public schools already are.

According to data from Burbio, a digital platform that tracks school data from across the country, 66 percent of students in kindergarten through 12th grade are already attending traditional in-person classes five days a week, or are on a hybrid schedule — meaning they attend at least one day a week or more. – READ MORE

Biden Won’t Rule Out Using Executive Orders To Crackdown On Second Amendment Rights: White House – President Joe Biden reportedly won’t rule out using executive orders to crackdown on Americans’ constitutionally protected Second Amendment rights.

The revelation was made during a White House press conference on Tuesday in response to a statement that Biden put out last week calling for banning semi-automatic firearms in addition to other gun control measures. – READ MORE

The “Second Amendment Preservation Act”: Missouri Passes Bill To Nullify Federal Gun Laws – The Senate voted 23-8 to send the bill back to the House, where it passed earlier. The House can either accept the Senate’s changes or negotiate a compromise version. Senators voted for the bill along party lines with Republicans in support and Democrats in opposition. It would declare “null and void” any past, present or future federal law deemed to be an infringement on gun rights for law-abiding citizens.

Federal agents who knowingly enforce those laws could face civil penalties stemming from lawsuits filed by Missouri residents who think their gun rights were infringed. Those workers would also be banned from future careers in state or local enforcement. – READ MORE

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Is Reportedly Hiding From Angry Client Mobs In A Hotel Somewhere – Ahead of his testimony in front of congress, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev is reportedly in hiding from angry client mobs, living out of a hotel in an undisclosed location.

Tenev has received threats on his life and is just biding his time waiting to speak with U.S. lawmakers this week, the report notes. He has avoided going home since the incident took place, due threats on his life, one source told Bloomberg. – READ MORE

‘This Is All Political’: DeSantis Slams Biden For Allegedly Allowing Illegal Aliens Into U.S. Without COVID Test While Considering Domestic Travel Restrictions – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) slammed President Joe Biden during an interview on Sunday for allegedly allowing illegal aliens to enter the U.S. without being screened for COVID-19 while reportedly considering implementing domestic travel restrictions between states.

DeSantis said that potential domestic travel restrictions placed on Florida by the Biden administration would amount to a “political attack against Florida” and “would be unconstitutional.” – READ MORE