PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Wednesday – April 14th 2021 (LISTEN)

FDA recommends pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after blood clot cases – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) together with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending a pause in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after several instances of severe blood clots in recipients.

According to the FDA, there have been six reported cases of the rare and severe type of blood clot in over 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients. – READ MORE

Fauci says it is ‘still not OK’ to eat or drink indoors — even if you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine – Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans should not congregate to eat or drink indoors even if they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a Sunday discussion with MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, the infectious diseases expert warned people against congregating indoors to consume food and beverages in any fashion while unmasked. – READ MORE

100 Top CEOs Plot To Punish States Which Pass ‘Restrictive’ Voting Laws – 100 top CEOs and business leaders have agreed to band together and fight ‘restrictive’ voting laws designed to strengthen the integrity of elections, such as voter ID, after a weekend Zoom summit during which the CEOs threatened to withhold campaign contributions and punish states by pulling investments in factories, stadiums and other projects and endorsements.

According to Axios, the call included “a long list of business luminaries, including James Murdoch, Ken Chenault, Ken Frazier, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, and executives of Delta, United and American Airlines,” which expanded on a March initiative by 72 black executives to oppose election legislation in Georgia deemed to suppress the vote (yet nobody can articulate how). – READ MORE

Japan Decides To Dump One Million Tons Of Radioactive Fukushima Water Into The Pacific; IAEA Approves – We live in a bizarre world: one where the the Keystone XL pipeline must be shut in case of a hypothetical (and extremely unlikely) leak, but where Japan is allowed to dump over one million tons of radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean. Actually, it’s either bizarre or simply exposing just how profoundly hypocritical, self-serving and corrupt the ESG/Green/Greta Thunberg theater truly is.

Last week we wrote that ten years after the Fukushima disaster, Japan had finally come “clean”, and admitted that it is “unavoidable” that it would have to dump radioactive Fukushima water in the Pacific Ocean. Fast forward to today when moments ago Kyodo confirmed what we already knew: the Japanese government decided to release treated radioactive water accumulating at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea, having determined “it poses no safety concerns to humans or the environment” despite worries of local fishermen and neighboring countries. – READ MORE

$23+ Million For Zuckerberg’s Security While He Supports Anti-Police Black Lives Matter – According to a proxy filing on Friday, Facebook spent close to $25 million on security for its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg during the 2020 fiscal year.

The report disclosed that $13.4 million was used for personal security for Zuckerberg including security for when he traveled. An additional $10 million pre tax funds were used for security equipment and personnel to protect his family. – READ MORE

Footlocker Looted Again Despite $200 Million In Donations To BLM Causes – Footlocker stores in Minnesota were looted and trashed once again despite the company having donated $200 million dollars to Black Lives Matter causes in the past year.

Minnesota has been hit with yet more violent unrest over the last two nights in response to the police killing of Daunte Wright, who was shot by a female officer who mistook a gun for a taser. – READ MORE

Hordes Of Demoralized Cops Are Quitting Their Jobs, And America’s Streets Are Less Safe As A Result – The United States has never faced a more severe law enforcement crisis than it is facing right now. All over the nation, police officers are quitting in droves, and many of those jobs are going unfilled because of the difficulty in recruiting new applicants. Since the death of George Floyd, police officers have been relentlessly demonized by the corporate media, police budgets have been dramatically slashed in major cities all across the country, and many prominent politicians have publicly expressed disdain for their local law enforcement authorities. In such an environment, serving the community as a police officer is not an attractive option, and it makes perfect sense why so many officers have been throwing in the towel on their once promising careers. – READ MORE

Biden Is Radically Transforming America Far Faster Than Obama Dreamed – Joe Biden may have been something like a moderate, once. As a senator, he defended the Hyde Amendment, which protects pro-life taxpayers from footing the bill for something they consider to be murder. Senator Biden also voted for the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) in 1993. Even as late as 2003, Biden voted for a bill to prohibit partial-birth and late-term abortion. Biden did indeed work with Republicans to pass legislation. In 1987, Biden condemned Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s scheme to pack the Supreme Court to support the New Deal.

Alas, that Joe Biden is nowhere to be found in the White House. Biden now opposes the Hyde Amendment and supports H.R. 5, the Orwellian “Equality Act,” which explicitly suspends RFRA’s protections in order to grant special rights to LGBT people. Biden now leads a Democratic Party that will brook no dissent on abortion and he nominated abortion extremist Xavier Becerra — who defended a law forcing pro-life pregnancy centers to advertise for abortion and who targeted the Little Sisters of the Poor after Trump saved them from the Obamacare contraception mandate — to head the Department of Health and Human Services. Biden nominated an openly transgender official who supports the chemical castration of children — for a key medical role! – READ MORE