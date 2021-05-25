PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Tuesday – May 25th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Did a House GOP Report Prove Dr. Fauci Lied to Congress? – On Wednesday evening, House Intelligence Committee Republicans issued a 21-page report that not only says they believe that the U.S. government engaged in “dangerous scientific research with China,” but also provides “overwhelming” evidence that COVID-19 escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) as early as October 2019.

According to the report, “significant circumstantial evidence raises serious concerns that the COVID-19 outbreak may have been a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” – READ MORE

Rand Paul refusing to get vaccinated because he already had COVID-19 – Sen. Rand Paul said he won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine because he has already had the coronavirus and believes he now has “natural immunity.”

Paul (R-Ky.), one of the first senators to test positive for the virus last March, told John Catsimatidis on his WABC 770 AM radio show that it’s a personal decision to opt-out of the vaccine. – READ MORE

Whitmer’s Administration Rescinds COVID Rule She Broke Days Earlier – Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has rescinded the rule that Whitmer broke over the weekend.

Whitmer apologized Sunday after photos posted over the weekend showed her dining with at least a dozen others at The Landshark Bar & Grill in East Lansing, Michigan. Breitbart News first reported the news on Sunday. – READ MORE

Michigan residents tired of lockdown mandates say they ‘identify as fully vaccinated,’ ditch masks – Fed up with stringent coronavirus restrictions, some residents of a small county in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are reportedly saying they “identify as fully vaccinated” amid new guidance that allows inoculated people to ditch masks in public.

The updated guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — which allows for fully vaccinated individuals to “resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing” — has inevitably led to some confusion over how to enforce mask and social distancing mandates in public. – READ MORE

AOC Says She’s in ‘Therapy’ After Capitol Riot: Lawmakers Effectively ‘Served in War’ –Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said she is in therapy as a result of the January 6 Capitol riot, or what she described as an “all-out, attempted coup,” pointing figures at the Trump administration and contending it “had a lot of us, especially Latino communities, in a very reactive mode.”

Speaking to the radio show Latino USA on Friday, the far-left Democrat said U.S. lawmakers effectively “served in war” and explained she “took some time” after the event. She confided in fellow “Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), who told her she needed to “recognize trauma.” – READ MORE

Top Economists Expect Inflation To ‘Accelerate Strongly’ In Coming Weeks – Economists expect inflation to “accelerate strongly” in the coming weeks and months, but said consumer prices would eventually moderate.

The consumer price index (CPI), a common measure for inflation, is expected to rise 2.8% in 2021 and 2.3% in 2022 compared to the 1.2% increase that occurred in 2020, according to economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE). – READ MORE

Subscription Law Enforcement Service Piloted In LA Amid Defunding Police – This year, violent crime across liberal-run Los Angeles County is out of control amid the “defund the police” movement. A private security firm that describes itself as a “subscription law enforcement service” has launched a pilot program in the metro area to fix this.

Motherboard reports Citizen, a neighborhood watch app, partnered with LAPS, or Los Angeles Professional Security, a private security firm, to provide a “subscription law enforcement service” to residents and businesses. – READ MORE

Total Tyranny: We’ll All Be Targeted Under The Government’s New Pre-Crime Program – Just as we get a glimmer of hope that maybe, just maybe, there might be a chance of crawling out of this totalitarian cesspool in which we’ve been mired, we get kicked down again.

In the same week that the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously declared that police cannot carry out warrantless home invasions in order to seize guns under the pretext of their “community caretaking” duties, the Biden Administration announced its plans for a “precrime” crime prevention agency. – READ MORE