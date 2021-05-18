PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Tuesday – May 18th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Texas Reports Day of Zero Coronavirus-Related Deaths After Biden Called Ending Mask Mandate ‘Neanderthal Thinking’ – Texas has reported zero deaths from the coronavirus for the first time in nearly 14 months, according to ABC 13.

In a social media post on Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced the news, writing, “0 Covid related deaths–the only time that’s happened since data was tracked in March, 2020” – READ MORE

Following The ‘Science’? CDC Shifts From “Impending Doom” To ‘You’re Free’ In 6 Weeks – At the end of March, amid absolutely no signs of trouble whatsover in “the data” – and after the establishment excoriated the “neanderthal thinking” of several red states for ‘prematurely’ and ‘recklessly’ lifting their COVID restrictions, freshly-appointed CDC Director Rochelle Walensky went “off-script” (though if one watches here eyes it appears she is very much reading a script) to warn the public about her “impending doom” following a very modest rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

“Right now, I’m scared,” Walesky, choking back tears, exclaimed. – READ MORE

House Republicans demand investigation into CDC for reportedly being influenced on school reopening policies by teachers’ unions – Top Republicans on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees have called for an investigation into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for reportedly having school reopening policies influenced by the nation’s second-largest teachers’ union. House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer (R-Ky.), and House Education and Labor Committee ranking member Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) claimed that the alleged “political interference has resulted in months-long delays in the reopening of schools to the detriment of American children.”

The House Republicans fired off a letter to CDC director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday demanding to know how much influence the American Federation of Teachers had in the health agency’s guidance on reopening schools across the country, Fox News reported. Walensky previously stated that the school reopening policies were “free from political meddling.” However, conservative watchdog group Americans for Public Trust used the Freedom of Information Act to obtain questionable emails between the powerful teachers’ union and the CDC. – READ MORE

39 Million Households, Including Most US Children To Receive Stimulus Payments –President Joe Biden’s administration will begin sending about 39 million United States families cash child benefit payments in July, the White House announced Monday.

Families who qualify will receive monthly payments from the Internal Revenue Service around the 15th of every month for the rest of the year, the Washington Post reported: $300 for children under six and $250 for children older than six. – READ MORE

Inflation Increasing Quicker Than Expected, Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers Says – Top American economist Larry Summers is sounding the alarm on rising U.S. inflation, saying that it is ticking up quicker than he originally expected.

Inflation is increasingly a more concerning and larger threat as consumer prices continue to rise, former National Economic Council Director and Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told Axios on Monday. He also criticized the Federal Reserve’s policies, suggesting that its decision to keep interest rates low could harm the economy. – READ MORE

Diner Owner Sublimely Turns Tables on Snitches to COVID Hotline – ‘We Deserve to Know Who We Can Trust’ – The owner of a Puget Sound-area diner has turned the tables on “tattletales” who called the Washington State COVID-19 snitch line to report that “people are eating.”

Craig Kenady’s savage and proportional reply to his critics may make them think twice before calling Governor Jay Inslee’s COVID snitch line on That One Place Diner again. – READ MORE

New Video Reveals Capitol Police Officer Giving Protesters Permission To Enter Building – A newly-obtained video shows United States Capitol Police officers speaking with several January 6 protestors—including Jacob Chansley, the so-called “Q shaman”—inside the Capitol that afternoon.

One officer, identified in the video and confirmed by charging documents as Officer Keith Robishaw, appears to tell Chansely’s group they won’t stop them from entering the building. “We’re not against . . . you need to show us . . . no attacking, no assault, remain calm,” Robishaw warns. Chansley and another protestor instruct the crowd to act peacefully. “This has to be peaceful,” Chansley yelled. “We have the right to peacefully assemble.” – READ MORE

A Primer For The Propagandized: Fear Is The Mind-Killer – The noose is dangling gently around our necks. Every day, they cinch it tighter. By the time we realize it’s strangling us, it will be too late.

Those who – gradually and gleefully – sacrifice their freedoms, their autonomy, their individuality, their livelihoods, and their relationships on the altar of the “common good” have forgotten this is the pattern followed by every totalitarian regime in history. – READ MORE