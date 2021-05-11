PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Tuesday – May 11th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

‘Nazi Cowards’: Calgary Police Arrest Polish Pastor Who Refused To Allow Police, Health Officials To Disrupt Service – Calgary Police on Saturday arrested the Polish pastor who made international headlines last month for twice refusing to allow police and public health officials to disrupt his church service.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother, Dawid Pawlowski, were stopped on their way home from church by a motorcade of heavily armed police vehicles. Informed they were under arrest for allegedly violating Alberta’s Public Health Act, the two were removed from their car, placed on the wet ground in the middle of the highway, handcuffed, and dragged into police vans, according to video of the incident. – READ MORE

CDC Limits Review of Vaccinated but Infected; Draws Concern – Federal health officials this month decided to limit how they monitor vaccinated people who have been infected with Covid-19, drawing concern from some scientists who say that may mean missing needed data showing why and how it happens.

At the end of April, more than 9,000 Americans were reported to be infected after being vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While that’s a tiny percentage of the 95 million people fully inoculated at the time, researchers still want to find out what specific mechanisms may be spurring the infections. – READ MORE

Fauci: “Possible” That Mask Mandates Could Last Indefinitely To Fight Flu – Anthony Fauci told NBC’s Chuck Todd that it’s “possible” mask mandates could continue indefinitely in order to reduce seasonal flu infections.

During his appearance on Meet The Press, Fauci was asked when Americans could take the masks off given that the CDC is now advising vaccinated Americans that they can remove the face coverings when outside. – READ MORE

Shocking Chart Shows Most Workers Now Make More On Unemployment Than From Their Jobs – Almost a decade ago, we explained that America had become a bizarre kind of welfare state where, due to the premeditated vagaries of the tax code, hard work was punished.

As a reminder, back in 2012 we showed that it was increasingly lucrative – in the form of actual disposable income – to do the bare minimum, receive minimum wage and collect various welfare entitlements, than to work hard and aspire to a higher socio-economic status. This was graphically, and very painfully confirmed, in the below chart from Gary Alexander, Secretary of Public Welfare, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (a state best known for its broke capital Harrisburg). As quantified, and explained by Alexander, “the single mom is better off earnings gross income of $29,000 with $57,327 in net income & benefits than to earn gross income of $69,000 with net income and benefits of $57,045.” – READ MORE

US Declares State Of Emergency To Keep Gasoline Flowing After Colonial Fails To Restart Hacked Pipeline – The US government declared a state of emergency late on Sunday, lifting limits on the transport of fuels by road in a bid to keep gas supply lines open as fears of shortages spiked after the continued shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.

“This Declaration addresses the emergency conditions creating a need for immediate transportation of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other refined petroleum products and provides necessary relief,” the Department of Transportation said. White House Press Sec Jen Psaki added that “as the Administration works to mitigate potential disruptions to supply as a result of the Colonial Pipeline incident, @USDOT is taking action today to allow flexibility for truckers in 17 states.” – READ MORE

Clocks Ticking On Colonial Pipeline Restart: “After 72 Hours… It Gets Really Tough” –While cyber-attacks have disrupted the operations of other energy assets in the U.S. in recent years. this weekend’s theft of Colonial’s data, coupled with the detonation of ransomware on the company’s computers, is by far the largest and most impactful.

As we detailed earlier, the hackers who caused Colonial Pipeline to shut down the biggest U.S. gasoline pipeline on Friday began their blitz against the company a day earlier, stealing a large amount of data before locking computers with ransomware and demanding payment, according to people familiar with the matter.- READ MORE

Visualizing What $50k In Lumber Can Build Today Versus Last Year – Skyrocketing lumber prices have more than tripled over the past 12 months and made the cost associated with building an average new single-family home significantly rise. The folks at Visual Capitalist dove deeper into the lumber price storm to find out how many new single-family homes $50k in lumber can build today versus the same period in 2020. – READ MORE

‘Furious’ Melinda Gates Warned Bill Over Jeffrey Epstein Escapades: Report – Melinda Gates, whose ‘people’ are undoubtedly trying to distance her from Bill’s controversies, was reportedly ‘furious’ after the couple had an uncomfortable 2013 meeting with Jeffrey Epstein – who by then was a convicted pedophile.

People ‘familiar with the matter’ tell the Daily Beast, the previously unreported meeting was held at Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion in September, 2013, the same day the couple was awarded the Lasker-Bloomberg Public Service award at the Pierre Hotel, where they were photographed with then-Mayor Mike Bloomberg. – READ MORE