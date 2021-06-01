PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Tuesday – June 1st 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

New York Times exposes Biden’s plan to raise taxes on low- and middle-income Americans to pay for massive $6 trillion budget, breaking his repeated promises – President Joe Biden has repeatedly promised not to raise taxes on people making less than $400,000. It was a staple of his presidential campaign, and he continued to say it after being sworn in.

Most conservatives and honest observers didn’t believe him at the time. They saw his agenda, understood the price tag would be huge, and figured higher taxes for everyone would be inevitable. – READ MORE

Idaho lieutenant governor bans mask mandates while governor’s away – With the governor out of the state, Idaho’s lieutenant governor issued an executive order Thursday banning mask mandates in schools and public buildings, saying the face-covering directives threatened people’s freedom.

Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is acting governor while Gov. Brad Little is at the Republican Governors Association conference in Nashville, Tennessee. He was expected to return Thursday evening. – READ MORE

German Judge Declares Mask Mandates Illegal And Harmful To Children – As reported in The Epoch Times recently, the Oklahoma Legislature recently passed a Bill banning mask mandates in schools. In Germany, mask mandates in schools have also been under the microscope, in particular in an extraordinary judgment given last month.

On April 8, the Weimar District Court banned two schools in that district from enforcing mask mandates, social distancing requirements, and rapid COVID-19 testing on their students. The court also ordered the schools to no longer conduct distance learning. – READ MORE

Gas Is Going To $5 Per Gallon: First In California, Then Across The Country – Get ready for $5 per gallon gasoline – especially if you live in California.

At least, that was the contention of a new WSJ op-ed that claims higher taxes and environmental regulations are both driving up the price of gas.

Author Allysia Finley notes that the average cost at the pump in California is now $4.18 a gallon, pointing out that in 2017, Democrats in the state’s legislature raised a tax on each gallon by 20.8 cents over three years. – READ MORE

California café charges patrons $5 if they wear a mask or for ‘bragging’ about COVID vaccine – A café in Mendocino, Calif. is charging patrons a $5 fee if they are caught wearing a mask or “bragging” about their coronavirus vaccine.

“$5 FEE ADDED TO ORDERS PLACED WHILE WEARING A FACE MASK,” a sign posted in the window of Fiddleheads Café reads. In the fine print below the sign says that any customer “caught bragging” will also have to pay the penalty. – READ MORE

Is Ivermectin The New Penicillin? – Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug placed the same radioactive category as Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for the treatment of COVID-19, has reemerged as a promising treatment in the battle to extinguish the pandemic.

New York Times best-selling author Michael Capuzzo has called it the “drug that cracked Covid,” writing that there are “hundreds of thousands, actually millions, of people around the world, from Uttar Pradesh in India to Peru to Brazil, who are living and not dying.” – READ MORE

In 1958 Communists Had 45 Goals to Take Over the U.S. Without Firing a Shot. Here Are the Ones They’ve Already Achieved – The 1958 book by Cleon Skousen, The Naked Communist, set forth 45 goals communists need to achieve to take over the United States without firing a shot. Some of them are outdated and immaterial. Some are debatable. Let’s see how many commie goals have been achieved. – READ MORE