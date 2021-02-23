PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Tuesday – February 23rd 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Alarming items stuffed inside House Dem’s $1.9T stimulus bill: Health surveillance, animal COVID studies – House Democrats unveiled Friday the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package they hope to pass by late next week. Included in the bill are $1,400 stimulus checks and numerous other pandemic-related relief measures, like additional funding for state and local governments and more federal unemployment benefits.

The bill — which was “stitched together” by the Democratic-controlled House Budget Committee, according to Reuters — was also filled with dozens of items completely unrelated to direct pandemic relief. – READ MORE

‘Watch Your Back’: Cuomo Accused Of “Gangster” Threats Against “Flood” Of People – A flood of politicians and other public figures have come forward to accuse New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) of gangster-like behavior, including multiple threats ranging from ‘watch your back’ to ‘bullying, mistreatment and intimidation,’ according to Forbes. – READ MORE

Dem Rep. Khanna: ‘We Don’t Want’ Small Businesses That Can’t Afford $15 Minimum Wage – Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) declared Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that we should not want “low-wage businesses” when pressed on small businesses who would struggle under a federal mandate to pay employees $15 an hour.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicted raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 would cost 1.4 million Americans their jobs over the next four years. – READ MORE

“It’s A National Crisis” – Officials Admit Billions Lost In “Veritable Tsunami” Of Pandemic Aid Fraud – With so many people needing unemployment benefits during the pandemic, it comes as no surprise that the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General (DOL-OIG) has found an unprecedented amount of fraud in the unemployment program created by the CARES Act, according to NBC News.

The DOL-OIG estimates at least $63 billion of the $630 billion in disbursements were squandered by fraudsters. The agency warns that taxpayer funds loss could be higher, with some figures suggest north of $100 billion. – READ MORE

Remember When Fauci Called Ebola Quarantines “Draconian”, Warned Of “Unintended Consequences” – When it came to a proposed mandatory quarantine for his colleagues, and not the American general public, Dr. Fauci was singing a very different tune on quarantines, which the government health bureaucrat has now been championing in the United States for the better part of an entire year.

In 2014, at the height of the Ebola outbreak in Africa, concerns were rising in America about the possibility of the disease spreading across the country. With a genuinely horrifying 40 percent case fatality rate (which is at least 40 times higher than the CFR of COVID-19), and a several week incubation period for infectees, state governors acted to pursue mandatory quarantines for healthcare workers returning to the U.S. from regions where the virus was spreading. – READ MORE

ICE to Release Migrants Further into U.S. — Away from Texas Border Cities – Federal law enforcement sources report that Border Patrol agents will now rely on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to conduct migrant releases when detention space is not available in the Texas Rio Grande Valley. Migrant releases coordinated specifically by Border Patrol directly into border communities will be a last-resort option. Border Patrol officials are instructed to conduct the local releases only when ICE cannot cope with the level of arrests made by the Border Patrol.

The new policy may bring some relief to local shelters in South Texas border communities located in the Rio Grande Valley depending on where ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officials choose to release the migrants. The change in procedure is likely driven by increased media attention to the issue. It will likely result in migrants being released away from border communities in the Rio Grande Valley. – READ MORE

Sheriffs Can Arrest Feds Who Violate Citizens’ Gun Rights, New Missouri County Ordinance Says – One Missouri County, concerned that the federal government might infringe on the Second Amendment rights of its citizens, passed an ordinance this month which would invalidate any such attempt by the federal government. – READ MORE

Report: Epstein Madam Wouldn’t Help Find Tapes Of Bill Clinton Because It Would Hurt Hillary’s 2016 Run – According to a new book, Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madam for the late accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, refused to help a CBS producer locate videotapes Epstein had made of Bill Clinton because it might hurt Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning the presidency in 2016.

In his new book, “Ticking Clock: Behind The Scenes At 60 Minutes,” former CBS producer Ira Rosen writes of speaking with Maxwell in 2016, saying he asked for footage of Donald Trump that Epstein might have shot, only to have Maxwell respond, “If you get the tapes on Trump you have to do Clinton.” – READ MORE