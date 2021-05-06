PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Thursday – May 6th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Country With World’s Highest Vaccination Rate Orders New Lockdown As COVID Cases Surge – While most people might guess that Israel or the UK hold the title, the tiny island nation of Seychelles is actually the most vaccinated country on earth, with more than 62% of its adult population already “fully vaccinated”, according to a BBC report.

However, despite the fact that the island nation is closing in on the herd immunity threshold, the country and its public health officials have been forced this week to reimpose restrictions due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. – READ MORE

Pfizer Expects Vaccine Will Be “Durable Revenue Stream” As It Seeks Approval For Children 2 To 11 – Yesterday, Pfizer released a strong earnings report (surpassing Wall Street’s elevated projections), and also revealed that it’s both on the cusp of securing regulatory approval in the US for minors between the ages of 12 and 15 to receive the vaccine (setting off another wave of demand as the Biden Administration heaps pressure on states to get their vaccination numbers up).

During a call with analysts and reporters, CEO Albert Bourla revealed that Pfizer is in talks with “basically all the governments of the world” about providing shots and booster shots through 2024. – READ MORE

Cuomo Announces Separate Baseball Stadium Seating For Vaccinated And Unvaccinated Fans – Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that Yankee Stadium and the New York Mets’ Citi Field will have separate seating areas for vaccinated and unvaccinated fans.

Starting May 19, fans who have been fully vaccinated will be permitted to sit next to one another in full capacity sections at either stadium, according to Cuomo’s Wednesday press conference. Unvaccinated fans will be directed to different sections with 33% capacity limits where they will sit six feet apart. All fans will be required to wear masks. – READ MORE

‘Free Big Mac’: MSNBC Analyst Suggests CDC Official Offer ‘Prize Drawing’ For Vaccinated Americans – MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill suggested a “prize drawing” to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky as a way to encourage vaccinations during a Wednesday interview.

“Have you guys seriously considered working with not-for-profit or other health organizations to maybe provide some kind of prize drawing for people who come and get their vaccination at this point?” McCaskill said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” – READ MORE

Federal Judge Overturns CDC’s Eviction Moratorium – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed at today’s briefing that Biden’s Justice Department is reviewing the federal judge’s decision, and “should have something to say later today.”

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge also reacted to the ruling at a Wednesday press conference, saying the Biden administration is already taking steps to protect renters under threat of eviction. – READ MORE

Democrats Blamed After U.S. Steel Cancels $1.5B Project in Pennsylvania – Executives with the U.S. Steel Corp. announced days ago that they are canceling a $1.5 billion project in western Pennsylvania that was set to bring thousands of middle-class union jobs to the region, a move that many are now blaming on Democrats and environmental groups.

On April 30, U.S. Steel President David Burritt announced that a $1.5 billion project to majorly improve its Mon Valley Works operation with state-of-the-art steel casting, rolling technology, and a cogeneration plant is being canceled. – READ MORE

US Fertility Rates Continue To Plummet As Millennials Face Financial Concerns, Marry Later – United States fertility rates are at their lowest in over four decades, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics shows.

The provisional number of births in the United States in 2020 is down 4% from 2019, CDC data showed. Women in the United States gave birth to approximately 3.61 million babies in 2020, compared to about 3.75 million births in 2019. – READ MORE

Report: Some Liberals Have Trouble Quitting Coronavirus Lockdowns – Some left-wing Americans are having trouble emerging from coronavirus lockdowns, according to a new report in the Atlantic.

“Progressive communities have been home to some of the fiercest battles over COVID-19 policies, and some liberal policy makers have left scientific evidence behind,” writes reporter Emma Green, who notes that some ordinary Americans of liberal political persuasions have become so committed to lockdowns that they are having trouble returning to normal life. – READ MORE

The CDC’s Guidance for Summer Camps Is Insane – Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance to help summer camps mitigate their coronavirus risk. Given that summer camps involve both children and the outdoors—two factors that render COVID-19 significantly less worrisome—and will be opening in the wake of widespread vaccination, one might have expected the CDC to depart from its characteristic over-caution.

Nope: This is among the most restrictive, unrealistic guidance the agency has released during the pandemic. It’s more limiting than the CDC’s guidance for vaccinated people exercising outside more generally. If followed, summer campers would be miserable, deprived of physical contact, and in considerable danger of overheating. The government has essentially recommended that summer camps treat kids like prisoners. – READ MORE