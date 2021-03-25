PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Thursday – March 25th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

AstraZeneca Cherry-Picked Data, Misrepresented Vaccine’s Efficacy, Independent Medical Board Alleges – An independent panel of medical experts overseeing AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine trial accused the pharmaceutical company of cherry-picking favorable data, The New York Times reported.

The Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) alleged that AstraZeneca misrepresented the results of its coronavirus vaccine trial when it announced Monday morning that the vaccine had 79% efficacy at preventing symptomatic coronavirus, according to the NYT. The panel wrote a sharply-worded letter to the British pharmaceutical company and U.S. health officials hours after the results were released, triggering the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to issue a statement expressing concern. – READ MORE

“I Take Full Responsibility”: Merkel Cancels Draconian Easter Lockdown Amid Backlash From Furious Germans – One day after imposing a 5-day ultra-strict lockdown set to take effect over Easter weekend (presumably to head off any holiday-inspired spread), German Chancellor Angela Merkel has abandoned the plan, though Germany is still planning to extend its current restrictions through April 18.

Merkel is dropping the plan after it inspired an intense public backlash and resistance by politicians in the opposition and Merkel’s coalition, anonymous sources reportedly told Bloomberg. Merkel informed the leaders of Germany’s 16 states in a video call on Wednesday morning that she was dropping the five-day lockdown, which would have closed all businesses. Even supermarkets would have been forced to limit operations. – READ MORE

COVID Restrictions To Remain In Place For Years, Says UK’s Public Health Official –Despite the UK’s largely successful rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, a public health official says masks and other social distancing restrictions are likely to remain in place for years because the public has become used to them.

Mary Ramsay, the head of immunisation at Public Health England, said the measures would remain in place while other countries complete their vaccination programs, a process likely to take years. – READ MORE

Report: Illegal immigrants to receive more than $4 billion in stimulus checks as part of Biden’s COVID relief bill – Millions of illegal immigrants residing in the United States are set to receive $1,400 stimulus checks as part of Biden’s coronavirus relief package, according to a new report published this week by the Center for Immigration Studies.

In the report released Monday, the think tank determined that as much as $4.38 billion will be doled out to individuals illegally residing in the country as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 due to certain immigrants’ possession of Social Security numbers. – READ MORE

Mexico’s president states the obvious: It’s Biden’s fault migrants are surging at the border – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed President Joe Biden on Tuesday for the ongoing immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, suggesting that the new president and his administration provoked mass migration by broadcasting open-borders policies.

The left-wing politician, often referred to as AMLO, appeared to agree with conservative critics of the president, who say that his departure from former President Donald Trump’s tougher stance on immigration has resulted in unprecedented numbers of migrants surging into the country, Newsweek reported. – READ MORE

New White House Directive Suggests They’re Preparing for Kamala’s Takeover – There is no Biden administration. Officially, it’s the Biden-Harris administration, and federal agencies have been instructed to include Kamala Harris’s name in a directive sent to all federal agencies from “a top White House communications team member.”

“Please be sure to reference the current administration as the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ in official public communications,” read the directive, which was provided to Outspoken by “an employee of a federal government agency.” – READ MORE

Propaganda Watch: Dr Fauci Children’s Book On The Way – CNN weirdo Brian Stelter announced with Glee Sunday that Dr Anthony Fauci is the subject of a new children’s book titled “Dr. Fauci: How A Boy From Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor,” prompting many to immediately label it a propaganda campaign.

Stelter claimed that the book, written by Kate Messner and published by Simon & Schuster, “tells you something about media,” appearing to take credit for the thing. – READ MORE

‘Who Are These Outsiders?’ Big Tech $$$$ – Zuck Bucks – Paid Government Election Offices to Become Turnout Machines for Biden in 2020 Election – Joe Biden boasted last fall from his basement that he had the best “voter fraud organization” in the country. We thought it was one of his typical malapropisms, but it turns out, he may not have been kidding around.

Beginning last year, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook joined with Google and other high-tech companies and NGOs to grant hundreds of millions of dollars to fund already taxpayer-funded elections across the country, with the express purpose of defeating Donald Trump. A public-interest law group says those dollars were used to take over election offices and use local government apparatus to turn out Democrat voters to get rid of Trump. As previously reported in December by PJ Media colleague J. Christian Adams, this was done to great effect on behalf of Joe Biden in multiple cities and counties throughout the swing and other states. – READ MORE