PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Thursday – March 18th 2021 (LISTEN)

Biden tells Americans to keep wearing masks ‘until everyone is, in fact, vaccinated’ –President Biden wants Americans to wear face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus “until everyone is, in fact, vaccinated,” he said on Monday.

“I urge all local docs and ministers and priests to talk about why, why it’s important to get that vaccine and even after that, until everyone is, in fact, vaccinated, to wear this mask,” Biden said after giving an address on his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. – READ MORE

Study Shows Very Few Capitol Hill Rioters Were QAnon Red-Staters With Ties To ‘Right-Wing’ Groups – A survey by the University of Chicago finds that most Capitol Hill rioters had no ties to any fringe right-wing groups and were merely engaged people outraged by what they believed was a rigged election.

While colorful weirdos with names such as QAnon Shaman and Baked Alaska stole the headlines, people who were arrested by federal officials during and after the riot were a “broader core of people” with a healthy skepticism about the veracity of the November 2020 election, according to the study. – READ MORE

Gas Prices Have Jumped 30 Percent Since November, Now Expert Says Biden Wants Them Even Higher – The average price for a gallon of gas is up 30 percent nationwide since November — from $2.20 to $2.85, according to AAA — and shows no signs of stopping, an expert warns.

The price topped $3 in nine states over the weekend, and some analysts believe $4-per-gallon gas is coming soon, The Washington Times reported Sunday. – READ MORE

Democrats Accused Kevin McCarthy Of Lying About Terrorists Crossing The Border. Then Axios Confirmed The Story – Four people on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database have been arrested at the southern border since the beginning of October, the Customs and Border Protection agency told Congress on Tuesday, according to Axios.

The report comes one day after congressional Democrats accused House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of lying when he said during a press conference Monday that people on the terrorist watch list from Yemen, Iran and Turkey have been caught trying to cross the southern border. – READ MORE

McConnell Warns Democrats What Republicans Will Do If Democrats End Filibuster: ‘Would Be Child’s Play’ – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warned Senate Democrats on Tuesday of what the Republican Party would do if Democrats attempted to go for a power grab by eliminating the legislative filibuster.

McConnell’s remarks come as left-wing activists are pressuring Democratic Senators to eliminate the filibuster in an attempt to ram through President Joe Biden’s agenda. – READ MORE

PHOTO: American Airlines Announces Investigation into John Kerry’s Violation of Federal Mask Mandate – John Kerry, President Biden’s administration’s climate envoy, appeared to forgo a mask while flying first class on an American Airlines flight from Boston to Washington, violating the federal mask mandate, prompting an investigation from the airline.

The purported violation of the federal mask mandate occurred on Wednesday as Kerry departed Boston. A photo, first published by The Tennessee Star, shows the climate czar appearing to read a book, his face completely exposed. According to the outlet, Kerry was not eating or drinking – READ MORE

Biden Nominee Who Called For Decriminalizing All Drugs Owns Millions In Company Accused Of ‘Fueling Mexican Cartels’ Heroin Production’: Reports – Associate attorney general nominee Vanita Gupta, who has called for the decriminalization of all drugs in the past, reportedly owns tens of millions of dollars of stock in a company that has been accused of “fueling” Mexican drug cartels’ heroin production.

“According to an August 2020 Bloomberg report, American company Avantor sold acetic anhydride to cartels that used it to make high-grade ‘china white’ heroin and methamphetamine,” Fox Business reported. “Biden’s pick for associate attorney general, Vanita Gupta, owns between $11 million and $55 million in the company’s stock, according to her financial disclosure form as reported by ABC News.” – READ MORE

Biden Admin Halts Navy Operations, Orders Sailors to Undergo ‘Chilling’ Stand-Down Training – Recently, my Navy unit held an “extremism stand-down” training that was required of all Department of Defense personnel, as mandated by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin here. According to Vice Admiral John B. Nowell, Jr, the purpose of the training was “to ensure service members and civilian personnel clearly understand the damaging effects of extremism and begin developing more effective, sustainable ways to eliminate the corrosive impacts extremist activity can have on our Force.”

That aim, of course, is laudable. Our Navy is diverse, and we are strong, not because of the diversity, but because of the unity we have as Americans regardless of race. When I go to sea or deploy on land, I know that the mission depends on those around me: good men and women of all races committed to defending our nation. Ultimately, they have my back too, and my life depends on them. Any attack on one is an attack on all. Right up to this point, I am 100 percent with the Navy brass’ goal. – READ MORE