PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Thursday – February 4th 2021 (LISTEN) — ANOTHER CONGRESSIONAL HOAX COLLAPSES PLUS MUCH MORE

Biden open to tighter income limits on $1,400 stimulus checks in $1.9T plan – President Biden said Wednesday he’s open to new income limits on $1,400 stimulus checks in a bid to get his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislation through Congress.

Biden said he was open to changes before he hosted 11 members of the Senate Democratic caucus in the Oval Office, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). – READ MORE

Report: AOC Was Not Inside Capitol Building During Breach; AOC Responds: Report ‘Manipulative’ – Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), whose office is two doors down from Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, noted that “insurrectionists” never made it to their hall when the U.S. Capitol building was breached on Jan. 6. Mace made the note while hitting the media for their attempts to “fan fictitious news flames” about the breach.

On Jan. 6, Mace tweeted that she left her office in the Cannon Building, still inside the Capitol complex but some distance from the Capitol Rotunda and House Chambers: “Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby thereat,” she wrote. “Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police.” – READ MORE

Biden’s labor agency appointee previously led Washington department that lost $600 million in unemployment checks to Nigerian fraud scheme – The Biden administration will tap Suzi LeVine to join the Labor Department as interim political head of the Employment and Training Administration, Bloomberg reported. Starting on Monday, LeVine will “lead the federal sub-agency office that helps states manage unemployment benefits,” according to the Seattle Times.

Previously, LeVine was the commissioner of the Washington state Employment Security Department, which under her watch fell victim to a Nigerian fraud scam that lost hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars. – READ MORE

Biden Recommended To Appoint ‘Reality Czar’ To ‘Tackle Disinformation’ – Experts have recommended that President Joe Biden appoint a “reality czar” to “tackle disinformation,” the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Technology columnist Kevin Roose’s piece examines how to combat disinformation in media, citing QAnon group chats, OAN reporting, and “YouTube videos alleging that the inauguration was a prerecorded hoax that had been filmed on a Hollywood soundstage.” – READ MORE

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Donald Trump To Blame For Chicago Public School Issues – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has finally pinpointed why Chicago Public Schools is having so much difficulty returning students to in-person classroom learning: former President Donald Trump.

Chicago Public School students were supposed to return to in-person learning on Monday, but the Chicago Teachers Union, long opposed to returning to CPS classrooms, refused to go back to work Monday, setting off a hot war between CPS and CTU. – READ MORE

John Kerry took private jet to Iceland for environmental award, called it ‘only choice for somebody like me’ – President Biden’s recently appointed climate czar, John Kerry, took a private jet to Iceland in 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award for climate leadership, Fox News has learned.

Kerry defended his high-pollution ride at the time, calling it “the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle” in an interview obtained by Fox News. The incident had not been previously reported in the American press. – READ MORE

Massachusetts Inmates Can Earn Slightly Shorter Prison Sentences By Getting COVID Vaccine – Inmates in the Massachusetts Department of Correction can get a week taken off their prison sentence by getting the coronavirus vaccine. Commissioner Carol Mici made the announcement in a letter to inmates last week.

“I have determined that receiving the vaccine is significantly valuable to rehabilitation and will therefore be offering Earned Good Time,” she wrote. – READ MORE

Did America’s Anti-Cop Movement Lead To Largest Homicide Increase In US History? –Did America’s ‘defund the police’ movement result in the largest percentage increase in homicides in US history? Heather Mac Donald, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and author of “The War On Cops” makes a strong argument that it likely did.

In a Sunday Wall Street Journal op-ed, Mac Donald notes that 2020 ‘likely saw the largest percentage increase in homicides in American history,’ noting that murder was up almost 37% across a sample of 57 large and medium-size cities. According to preliminary figures, “at least 2,000 more Americans, most of them black, were killed in 2020 than 2019.” – READ MORE