PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Thursday – February 11th 2021 (LISTEN) — YOU ARE ALL BEING PLAYED; PAINE REVEALS HOW

J&J CEO Says Annual Covid Vaccine Needed “For Years” As MSM Warns Virus Will “Circulate For Decades” – In recent days there has been a flood in good news on the covid front. Consider that a recent report from Bank of America, which notes that “COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to plunge” we read the following encouraging data points:

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US has declined dramatically to 81,439, or 51,035 (down 39%) from the peak which occurred on January 5th – a rapid turn in the crisis. The decrease is broad-based (50 states + DC, except for AK, which saw a minimal 2-person increase over the past week). – READ MORE

Dems on House committee approve $15 minimum wage in stimulus package despite CBO warning 1.4M jobs at risk – Democrats on the House Committee on Education and Labor approved a $15 federal minimum wage proposal included in President Biden’s coronavirus relief package in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“It’s a wrap, $15 #MinimumWage passes the committee after more than 13 hours of debate,” committee member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., wrote on Twitter around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. – READ MORE

​Democrats edit impeachment video to conveniently exclude Trump’s call to protest ‘peacefully’ – Democratic impeachment managers were called out Tuesday at the start of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial for showcasing a deceptively edited video montage depicting the events of Jan. 6.

The 13-minute video featured clips from Trump’s speech where the former president encouraged his supporters to “fight like hell” in addition to graphic footage of rioters violently breaching security perimeters and fighting with police at the U.S. Capitol as well as yelling profanities at officers. – READ MORE

Report: Democrats Have A Back-Up Plan That Might Still Bar Trump From Running Again If Impeachment Fails – Congressional Democrats are reportedly considering a back-up plan – a censure resolution against Donald Trump should this week’s impeachment trial result in acquittal for the former President.

The resolution, according to McClatchy, would bar Trump “from holding future office over his role in the U.S. Capitol riot.” – READ MORE

CDC Begins Recommending Wearing Two Masks – We already know based on objective, impartial, empirical data, that there is effectively no difference in covid case counts/hospitalizations/deaths in states that mandate masks and business restrictions (such as North Dakota) vs states which do not (such as its southern neighbor).

So, perhaps while looking at this graphic, the CDC had a brilliant idea: ok, one mask does not work, but what about… two masks! – READ MORE

Parents Sue Robinhood After 20-Year-Old Son Commits Suicide Over Options Confusion – To better understand why Robinhood is so popular among millennial investors, it’s best to think about game design. The Robinhood stock trading app feels and plays very much like a video game, but of course, it’s a stock-trading game. The ‘in-game’ purchases are equities and options of real publicly traded companies.

During the pandemic, the platform erupted with young inexperienced traders, who could approve themselves on the app as ultra-sophisticated traders with the touch of a button. To date, Robinhood has close to 20 million users. – READ MORE

Pitbull Warns Of Loss Of Freedom Amid Crisis: ‘Smells Like Communism’ – Rapper and songwriter Pitbull (real name Armando Christian Pérez) warned during an appearance on RevoltTV how quickly freedom can be taken away, especially amid a crisis like the one sparked by the novel coronavirus.

Pitbull is a first-generation Cuban-American whose family escaped Communism under the rule of Fidel Castro. – READ MORE

Scorn in the USA: Jeep Pauses Bruce Springsteen Ad Campaign After Drunk Driving Charge – Jeep has officially paused its Bruce Springsteen ad campaign that aired during the Super Bowl following the revelation that the pro-Biden rock singer was arrested for drunk driving in November.

A spokeswoman for Jeep confirmed to CNBC that the entire campaign is on hold.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate,” a Jeep spokeswoman said in a statement to the cable network. “But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.” – READ MORE