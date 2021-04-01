PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Thursday – April 1st 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Many Capitol rioters unlikely to serve jail time – Americans outraged by the storming of Capitol Hill are in for a jarring reality check: Many of those who invaded the halls of Congress on Jan. 6 are likely to get little or no jail time.

While public and media attention in recent weeks has been focused on high-profile conspiracy cases against right-wing, paramilitary groups like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, the most urgent decisions for prosecutors involve resolving scores of lower-level cases that have clogged D.C.’s federal district court. – READ MORE

Biden Unveils $2.25 Trillion Infrastructure Plan In Pittsburgh – Biden and his team are in Pittsburgh – the city where he held his first campaign rally nearly 2 years ago – where he will be unveiling his “American Jobs Plan”, the first part of his sweeping “Build Back Better” initiative. As we noted earlier, the infrastructure package, to be called “the American Jobs Plan”, will lay out $2.25 trillion to be spent over an eight-year period. Examples of provisions in the bill (according to details that have been leaked to the press) include $620 billion for transportation and $650 billion for initiatives such as cleaner water and high-speed broadband.

Biden’s plan would also allocate $580 billion to American manufacturing — which would include $180 billion for the biggest non-defense research and development program on record and $400 billion toward care for the elderly and disabled. WSJ highlighted the fact that the Biden plan will also include some $50 billion to build out semiconductor infrastructure (something Intel, a private company, is already working on by building new production facilities in Arizona). – READ MORE

Democrats are Stealing Foster Home Beds from American Children to Give to Illegal Alien Children – Biden’s “America Last” strategy continues and he’s got plenty of help.

Biden and his Democrat friends are working hard to find foster care parents to take in unaccompanied minors at the expense of American children who need them.

The third world countries are not only being welcomed into America by the Biden administration, they are being given resources that are supposed to be reserved for Americans. – READ MORE

Baltimore Will No Longer Prosecute Drug Possession, Prostitution, and Other ‘Low-Level’ Crimes – Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby declared the “war on drug users” is over and her office will no longer prosecute low-level crimes like drug possession and prostitution.

The program has been in place for the last year and was designed to reduce the population in city jails during the pandemic. Yesterday, Mosby made the policy permanent. – READ MORE

Epstein, Maxwell Threatened To Feed Alleged Rape Victim To Alligators, Lawsuit Says –In a new lawsuit, a woman has accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of raping her and threatening to feed her to alligators if she talked about her experiences with him to anyone.

The anonymous woman accused both Epstein and his long-time companion Ghislaine Maxwell of raping and abusing her at his Palm Beach home in 2008, according to a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate first reported by The Miami Herald. The lawsuit said that the accuser was 26 when the alleged crimes occurred but was told to say that she was 17. – READ MORE

Fauci Says Kids Need To Wear Face Masks To Play Together – White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci declared Sunday that children either need to be vaccinated or must wear face masks if they want to play together.

“When the children go out into the community, you want them to continue to wear masks when they’re interacting with groups or multiple households,” Fauci proclaimed during an appearance on CBS News. – READ MORE

Reaction To COVID-19 Vaccine Caused Man’s Skin To Peel Off: Doctors – A reaction to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine caused a severe rash that eventually led to a man’s skin peeling off, doctors and the man said.

“It all just happened so fast. My skin peeled off. It’s still coming off on my hands now,” Richard Terrell, 74, of Virginia, told WRIC.

Terrell received the shot earlier this month but was soon forced to go to the Virginia Commonwealth University’s (VCU) Medical Center for treatment. – READ MORE

COVID Tracking Apps Have Eerie Echoes of Chinese Surveillance System – President Joe Biden’s COVID team appears to have entertained an electronic test-and-trace program pioneered by the University of Illinois that would have let businesses deny service to patrons based on their health data, a PowerPoint presentation obtained by the Washington Free Beacon shows. The program has eerie echoes of China’s surveillance system, which uses data from citizens’ phones to impose quarantines.

A PowerPoint produced by the school suggests scaling up the university’s intrusive contact tracing system for use across the United States. Its file name, “2020-12-14 Shield Biden Covid Team,” indicates that it was presented to the Biden team in December, amid an ongoing search for solutions to a seemingly insoluble problem: how to stop the virus without stopping the economy? The presentation proffered an answer – READ MORE