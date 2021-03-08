PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Monday – March 8th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Federal Workers Scoring Massive Perks In COVID Relief Bill – Last month, union boss Everett Kelley, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees, sent out a self-congratulatory memo to all of his members celebrating the election of Joe Biden and the return of Democratic majorities in both the House and Senate. But rather than just taking a victory lap, he cautioned union members to not “pat ourselves on the back” because “windows of opportunity rarely stay open for long.” He warned them that there may be only two years to undo the “damage” (translation: ‘progress’) that Donald Trump made in curbing abusive union practices in the federal government.

It looks like the AFGE has gotten their message through to the White House and Democrats in Congress. Tucked into the COVID relief bill currently being jammed through the legislative process are some huge perks for federal workers. – READ MORE

Democrats Reject Republican Attempts To Prevent Stimulus Checks From Going To Prisoners, Illegal Aliens – Senate Democrats blocked an amendment by Republicans on Saturday that would have stopped taxpayer-funded stimulus checks from going to illegal aliens and incarcerated criminals.

Republican Sens. Tom Cotton (AR), Ted Cruz (TX), and Bill Cassidy (LA) offered an amendment on the Senate floor to block prisoners from being able to receive stimulus checks, which was blocked in a 49-50 vote. – READ MORE

Texas Democratic Rep: ‘We Are Weeks, Maybe Even Days Away From a Crisis on the Southern Border’ – Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) has been sounding the alarm for weeks about the growing crisis at the southern border, telling anyone who would listen that the crisis is real and will spiral out of control unless something is done.

Cueller hasn’t exactly hit the panic button, but the reality is that numbers don’t lie. About 10,000 people trying to enter the United States last week were apprehended — 2,500 in the last two days alone. Border Patrol data shows that In October 2020, there were 71,922 apprehensions, while in November, data showed 72,091 apprehensions. In January, data showed a significant rise with 78,323 apprehensions. – READ MORE

Biden Admin Eyes Virginia Military Base To Handle Flood Of Migrant Children – The Biden administration is looking at using Fort Lee, a Virginia Army base, as a site to house a surge in unaccompanied migrant children, according to Reuters, citing at US Department of Health and Human services (HHS) notice and confirmed by a Pentagon spokesman.

In the notice, HHS said it urgently needs to find more shelter space for unaccompanied minors. The department said it must “aggressively” find solutions for the rising number of children entering the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. – READ MORE

Joe Biden: Indian Americans ‘Are Taking Over this Country’ – President Joe Biden joked that Indian-American people were taking over the United States during a call with a NASA team on Thursday.

Biden spoke about Indian-Americans as he talked with Dr. Swati Mohan, an Indian-American scientist who played a role in helping land a rover on Mars last week – READ MORE

San Francisco Pays $16.1 Million to Shelter 300 Homeless in Tents – California is in the midst of a self-induced homelessness crisis that shows no sign of abating anytime soon. The crisis is especially acute in San Francisco, where Mayor London Breed has erected three tent cities to house about 300 homeless people.

The cost? About $61,000 a year per tent. All told, the cost of the program is $16.1 million. I guess in San Francisco, even the tents are first class. – READ MORE

88% Of COVID Deaths Occurred In Countries Where Over Half Of Population Overweight – A new report by the World Obesity Federation found that 88% of deaths in the first year of the pandemic occurred in countries where over half of the population is classified as overweight – which is defined as having a body mass index (BMI) above 25. Of note, BMI values above 30 – considered obese – are associated with ‘particularly severe outcomes,’ according to the Washington Post.

On the other hand, in countries where less than half of the adult population is considered overweight account, the risk of death from COVID-19 is around one-tenth of countries with the higher proportion of overweight adults. Higher BMIs are also associated with an increased risk of hospitalization, ICU admissions, and the need for mechanically assisted ventilation. – READ MORE

Adverse Incident Reports Show 966 Deaths Following Vaccination for COVID-19 – According to adverse incident reports collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 966 individuals have died after having received an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19.

Between Dec. 14 and Feb. 19, 19,769 reports were made to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) following immunizations with either the Moderna or Pfizer BioNTech mRNA vaccines (the only two vaccines given during the time period assessed). At this time, VAERS data is not available after Feb. 19. – READ MORE