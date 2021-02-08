PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Monday – February 8th 2021 (LISTEN) — p.u.r.e. i.n.s.a.n.i.t.y.

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

‘Cabal’ Formed ‘Shadow Campaign’ To Fortify 2020 Election, Time Reports – A “cabal of powerful people” worked to “fortify” the 2020 election through a “shadow campaign,” according to a Thursday Time Magazine report.

A co-ordinated alliance between activists and “powerful people” in many industries and across political lines sought to protect a free, fair and uncorrupted election, Time reported. The groups influenced states to “change voting systems and laws” and encouraged tech companies to take measures against disinformation. – READ MORE

Life Will Return To Normal In Seven Years, Vaccine Database Shows – It will take seven years for life to return to normal and for coronavirus to subside, a Bloomberg database tracking worldwide coronavirus vaccinations found.

Although countries like the U.S. and Israel have administered coronavirus at a rate that will ensure herd immunity by 2022, most countries have fallen behind that pace and will not catch up for seven years, according to Bloomberg. More than 119 million vaccines have been administered in 67 countries and the most recent rate of vaccination was 4.54 million doses per day, the vaccine database showed. – READ MORE

NYT report: FBI and Capitol Police were aware of violent threats days before Capitol riots, were warned about ‘looming war’ – The impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump is slated to begin on Feb. 9. Trump is being charged for “willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States.” Many media pundits and Democrats have claimed that Trump’s 70-minute speech at the Ellipse outside the White House on Jan. 6 “incited” the storming of the U.S. Capitol building and the subsequent riot. However, a new report from the New York Times finds that the FBI and the Capitol Police were aware of threats targeting the Capitol days before Trump’s speech.

The New York Times report stated that there were “thousands of social media posts in the days before the assault, which documented how the rioters saw the Capitol — and the lawmakers certifying the election results — as a specific target.” – READ MORE

Tucker Carlson: Bank of America secretly handed over private customer data to the FBI following Capitol riot – Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed in a bombshell report Thursday night that Bank of America, the nation’s second-largest bank serving more than 60 million people, secretly surveilled customers considered to be persons of interest following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and handed over their private information to federal investigators.

Carlson reported on air Thursday that his team exclusively obtained evidence that “in the days after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Bank of America went through its own customers’ financial and transaction records” at the request of federal law enforcement investigators, searching its databases for “people who fit a specific profile.” – READ MORE

A Bipartisan Group Supports Domestic Terror Laws Despite Opposition From 150 Civil Rights Organizations – A bipartisan group of lawmakers came out in support of new domestic terror laws this week, despite earlier opposition from over 150 civil rights groups that were concerned about the implications for minority communities.

Experts said domestic terrorist groups could pose a continuing threat after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, leading to a bipartisan majority of the House Homeland Security Committee to agree on considering new laws to address potentially harmful groups, The Washington Post reported Thursday. – READ MORE

Who’s Hiring And Who’s Firing: Government Accounted For 88% Of All January Job Gains – It may not have been as ugly as the December payrolls report (which we today learned was actually -227K, far worse than the -140K initially reported), but coming in at just 49K, January’s job gains were less than half the 105K expected. Worse, of that 49K, a whopping 43K was government jobs meaning that just 6K private jobs total were added in January, a tiny fraction of the 163K consensus forecast.

To be sure, the household survey was stronger, with a 539k rise in payroll-concept-adjusted employment in January, while the unemployment rate fell 0.4% to 6.3%, which however reflected a drop in the labor force participation rate (-0.1pp to 61.4%) and the unemployment rate adjusted for misclassification (“employed, not at work, other”) also fell by 0.4pp to 6.9%. The number of workers reporting being on temporary layoff fell by 293k to 2,746k, while the number of permanent job losers decreased by 133k to 3,503k. As a result, the share of unemployed workers reported being on temporary layoff fell to 27.0% vs. 28.4% in December. – READ MORE

CDC And TSA Form Federal Mask Police… And Enforcement Is Up To Officer Discretion – The order will be enforced by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents and “other federal authorities,” as well as state and local officials. “To the extent permitted by law…federal agencies are required to implement additional measures enforcing the provisions of this Order,” the CDC says.

“CDC reserves the right to enforce through criminal penalties,” the agency adds, though it claims not to intend “to rely primarily on these criminal penalties.” The feds may also implement “additional civil measures enforcing the provisions” of the order (which “is not a rule within the meaning of the Administrative Procedure Act,” the CDC notes, “but rather is an emergency action”). – READ MORE

Biggest Gun Control Bill In History Targets The Poor, Will Make Millions Of Felons Overnight – HR127, known as the Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act introduced by Rep. Jackson Lee, Sheila , is, without a doubt, the most tyrannical gun control bill ever proposed.

Like all gun control measures, this bill would hit the poor and minority communities the hardest. Its massive scope would also turn tens of millions of legal, law abiding gun owners into felons overnight. – READ MORE